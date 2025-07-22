Stock to Watch today, July 22: Eternal, LIC, Havells, Titan, PNB, IDBI Bank

Stocks to watch today, July 22: The Indian equity benchmark indices are likely to open in green on Tuesday, however, investors might maintain a 'cautiously optimistic' stance as the earnings season gains full swing.

At 7:20 AM, Gift Nifty was trading at 25,182 level, up by 93 points or 0.37 per cent. After subdued performance by IT sector companies during the earnings season for the first quarter of the financial year 2025-2026, banking players stepped in to lend support to the market.

In the Asia-Pacific region, markets were trading largely flat. Japan's Nikkei was trading at 39,899.19 level, up by 80 points or 0.2 per cent. Hang Seng was just a tad up by 14 points, quoting 25,008. Meanwhile, Kospi struggled to trade in the green territory, trading at 3,195, down by 0.48 per cent.

Global market also witnessed a similar trend and remained flat, albeit with a positive bias. The S&P 500 index settled at 6,305 level, up by just 8 points. However, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down by 19 points, concluding the session at 44,323 level. On the trade tariff front, there have been no concrete developments on the US-India trade deal as of now. D-street analysts believe that earnings will continue to be the dominant factor guiding the markets. Track Stock Market LIVE Updates Q1FY26 earnings today Dixon Technologies, United Breweries, JSW Infra, One97 Communications (Paytm), Dalmia Bharat and Colgate Palmolive are set to announce their earnings for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. Meanwhile, Schloss Bangalore, Blue Jet Health, Zensar Technologies, Mahindra and Mahindra Finance, Kajaria Ceramics and Dalmia Bharat will also announce their earnings for the first quarter of FY26.

Here is a list of stocks to watch today: Eternal: The parent company of Zomato reported a sharp fall in the profit after tax (PAT) figure to ₹25 crore during the quarter ending June 30, 2025, marking a decline of 90 per cent from ₹253 crore reported in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year. Revenue from operations increased by over 70 per cent from ₹4,206 crore in Q1FY25 to ₹7,167 crore in Q1FY26. The company's advertising and promotion spending surged to ₹671 crore during the quarter under review, from ₹396 crore reported in the same period of the previous financial year.

UltraTech Cement: The company's consolidated net profit figure stood at ₹2,226 crore for the first quarter of FY26, up 48.8 per cent from ₹1,495 crore reported in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year. Revenue from operations for the quarter under review stood at ₹21,275.45 crore, up from ₹18,818.56 crore reported in the same period of the last financial year. Meanwhile, the company's Ebitda figure surged 44 per cent to ₹4,591 crore in Q1FY26 from ₹3,186 crore reported in Q1FY25. Oberoi Realty: The real estate developer reported a slight drop in consolidated PAT for Q1FY26 to ₹421 crore, from ₹584.5 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. The company's revenue from operations figure also took a hit and stood at ₹987.55 crore in the quarter under review, dropping 29.72 per cent from ₹1,405.16 crore reported in the first quarter of the previous financial year. This apart, the board of directors of the company has declared an interim dividend for the current financial year at ₹2 per equity share with a face value of ₹10 each.

Titan: The company’s subsidiary, Titan Holdings International FZCO, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a 67 per cent equity stake in Damas LLC (UAE), the holding company for the Damas jewellery business across Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries. According to the exchange filing, the acquisition is subject to customary approvals and closing conditions. Bajaj Finance: The company informed the bourses in its latest exchange filing that Anup Kumar Saha has resigned as the managing director of Bajaj Finance. Meanwhile, Rajeev Jain has been re-designated as the vice chairman and managing director of the company, with his tenure now extended until March 31, 2028.

PNB Housing Finance: The company's profit after tax (PAT) figure for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, stood at ₹534 crore, a 23 per cent rise from ₹433 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. Net interest income (NII) stood at ₹760 crore, indicating a 17 per cent Y-o-Y rise. The housing finance company's net interest margin (NIM) stood at 3.74 per cent in Q1FY26, as against 3.65 per cent in the same period of the previous financial year. Havells India: The company's consolidated net profit figure stood at ₹347.53 crore for the first quarter of the FY26, down by 14.7 per cent from ₹407.51 crore reported in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. Revenue from operations stood at ₹5,455.35 crore for the quarter under review, a slight decline from ₹5,806.21 crore reported in Q1FY25. However, the Havells' total expenses declined to ₹5,054.78 crore in Q1FY26 from ₹5,334.54 crore reported in the same period of the previous fiscal.

IDBI Bank: The bank reported a 17 per cent increase in its net profit figure for Q1FY26 to ₹2,007 crore from ₹1,719 crore recorded in Q1FY25. Meanwhile, NII for the quarter stood at ₹3,166 crore, slightly lower than ₹3,233 crore reported in Q1FY25. The bank's NIM also declined during the quarter under review to 3.68 per cent, down from 4.18 per cent reported in Q1FY25. Uco Bank: The lender's net profit for the quarter ending June 30, 2025 stood at ₹607 crore, marking a 10.16 per cent rise from ₹551 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. The company reported a 6.61 per cent Y-o-Y rise in NII to ₹2,403 crore in Q1FY26, from ₹2,254 crore recorded in the same period of FY25. Net interest margins stood at 2.96 per cent (global) and 3.18 per cent (domestic) in Q1FY26.

Dr. Reddy's: The pharma company informed the bourses in its latest exchange filing that the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has wrapped up its inspection of the company’s API facility in Middleburgh, New York. The inspection was classified as ‘Voluntary Action Indicated’ (VAI), indicating that while some issues were noted, they do not warrant further regulatory action. As for now, the inspection process is officially closed. Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC): The insurance firm announced in its latest exchange filing that it has increased its shareholding in State Bank of India (SBI) from 9.21 per cent to 9.49 per cent. LIC acquired the stake via Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP), at an issue price of ₹817 per share.