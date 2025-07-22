Home / Markets / News / Ex-date alert! These 16 stocks go ex-dividend on July 22; are you eligible?

Ex-date alert! These 16 stocks go ex-dividend on July 22; are you eligible?

Here is the complete list of stocks that will trade ex-dividend on July 23, following their announcements of dividend rewards for shareholders

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 9:17 AM IST
Dividend stocks today, Tuesday, July 22, 2025: Shares of EL CID Investments, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Novartis India, Pidilite Industries, Sonata Software, and 11 other companies are expected to remain in focus today, as they will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, July 23, following their announcements of dividend rewards for shareholders, according to BSE data.  
Notably, the ex-date is the day a stock starts trading without the right to receive corporate benefits like dividends or bonus shares. Therefore, investors need to own the stock before the ex-date to qualify for these benefits. To be eligible for the dividend announcements, investors must own the stocks today. On the other hand, the record date is when the company finalizes the list of shareholders eligible for the corporate action.
 
Among the highlighted group of companies, EL CID Investments, and Novartis India have announced the highest dividend of ₹25 per share each for their respective shareholders. Both companies have set the record date for July 23 to determine shareholder eligibility for the said corporate action.
 
Next, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC has announced a dividend of ₹24 per share for its shareholders, with the record date also set for July 23.
 
Furthermore, Pidilite Industries has decided to reward its shareholders with a final dividend of ₹20 per share, with the record date being fixed on July 23 for the same.
 

Here is the complete list of stocks that will trade ex-dividend on July 23:

Company Ex-date Purpose Record date
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC July 23, 2025 Dividend - ₹24 July 23, 2025
Advanced Enzyme Technologies July 23, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1.2 July 23, 2025
Banswara Syntex July 23, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1 July 23, 2025
Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) July 23, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.0100 July 23, 2025
D. B. Corp July 23, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹5 July 23, 2025
EL CID Investments July 23, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹25 July 23, 2025
Greaves Cotton July 23, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹2 July 23, 2025
Heritage Foods July 23, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹2.5 July 23, 2025
K.P.R. Mill Limited July 23, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹2.5 July 23, 2025
Metal Coatings India July 23, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1 July 23, 2025
NESCO July 23, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹6.5 July 23, 2025
Novartis India July 23, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹25 July 23, 2025
Pidilite Industries July 23, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹20 July 23, 2025
Precision Camshafts July 23, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1 July 23, 2025
Route Mobile July 23, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹3 July 23, 2025
Sonata Software July 23, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹4.4 July 23, 2025
  (Source: BSE/https://www.bseindia.com/corporates/corporates_act.html)

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 9:08 AM IST

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 9:08 AM IST

