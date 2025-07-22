Ex-date alert! These 16 stocks go ex-dividend on July 22; are you eligible?

Notably, the ex-date is the day a stock starts trading without the right to receive corporate benefits like dividends or bonus shares. Therefore, investors need to own the stock before the ex-date to qualify for these benefits. To be eligible for the dividend announcements, investors must own the stocks today. On the other hand, the record date is when the company finalizes the list of shareholders eligible for the corporate action.

Here is the complete list of stocks that will trade ex-dividend on July 23: Company Ex-date Purpose Record date Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC July 23, 2025 Dividend - ₹24 July 23, 2025 Advanced Enzyme Technologies July 23, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1.2 July 23, 2025 Banswara Syntex July 23, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1 July 23, 2025 Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) July 23, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.0100 July 23, 2025 D. B. Corp July 23, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹5 July 23, 2025 EL CID Investments July 23, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹25 July 23, 2025 Greaves Cotton July 23, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹2 July 23, 2025 Heritage Foods July 23, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹2.5 July 23, 2025 K.P.R. Mill Limited July 23, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹2.5 July 23, 2025 Metal Coatings India July 23, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1 July 23, 2025 NESCO July 23, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹6.5 July 23, 2025 Novartis India July 23, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹25 July 23, 2025 Pidilite Industries July 23, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹20 July 23, 2025 Precision Camshafts July 23, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1 July 23, 2025 Route Mobile July 23, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹3 July 23, 2025 Sonata Software July 23, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹4.4 July 23, 2025 (Source: BSE/https://www.bseindia.com/corporates/corporates_act.html)

Shares of EL CID Investments, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Novartis India, Pidilite Industries, Sonata Software, and 11 other companies are expected to remain in focus today, as they will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, July 23, following their announcements of dividend rewards for shareholders, according to BSE data.