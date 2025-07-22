Ex-date alert! These 16 stocks go ex-dividend on July 22; are you eligible?

Here is the complete list of stocks that will trade ex-dividend on July 23:
|Company
|Ex-date
|Purpose
|Record date
|Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC
|July 23, 2025
|Dividend - ₹24
|July 23, 2025
|Advanced Enzyme Technologies
|July 23, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹1.2
|July 23, 2025
|Banswara Syntex
|July 23, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹1
|July 23, 2025
|Bhatia Communications & Retail (India)
|July 23, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹0.0100
|July 23, 2025
|D. B. Corp
|July 23, 2025
|Interim Dividend - ₹5
|July 23, 2025
|EL CID Investments
|July 23, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹25
|July 23, 2025
|Greaves Cotton
|July 23, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹2
|July 23, 2025
|Heritage Foods
|July 23, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹2.5
|July 23, 2025
|K.P.R. Mill Limited
|July 23, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹2.5
|July 23, 2025
|Metal Coatings India
|July 23, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹1
|July 23, 2025
|NESCO
|July 23, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹6.5
|July 23, 2025
|Novartis India
|July 23, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹25
|July 23, 2025
|Pidilite Industries
|July 23, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹20
|July 23, 2025
|Precision Camshafts
|July 23, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹1
|July 23, 2025
|Route Mobile
|July 23, 2025
|Interim Dividend - ₹3
|July 23, 2025
|Sonata Software
|July 23, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹4.4
|July 23, 2025
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app