Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / hBits aims to list first SM REITs by Q3FY25, applies for licence with Sebi

hBits aims to list first SM REITs by Q3FY25, applies for licence with Sebi

The company stated that this strategic move is part of hBits' commitment to democratising access to commercial real estate investments for retail investors across India

Real Estate, Realty, Housing
hBits has recently expanded its portfolio in Pune. With this expansion, hBits aims to increase its total assets under management (AUM) to Rs 10,000 crore over the next five years.
Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2024 | 9:41 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Mumbai-based fractional ownership firm hBits announced its plans to launch its first SM REIT (small-medium real estate investment trust) in the third quarter of the financial year 2025, according to a company statement. The firm has already applied for an SM REITs licence with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

The company stated that this strategic move is part of hBits’ commitment to democratising access to commercial real estate investments for retail investors across India. With its entry into the SM REITs space, hBits aims to enhance transparency, governance, and investor confidence in fractional ownership of commercial real estate. Upon the launch of its first SM REITs, the platform will also subsequently migrate its existing properties into SM REITs over the next few quarters.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Shiv Parekh, founder and chief executive officer of hBits, said, “We believe in the tremendous potential that commercial real estate has to offer to Indians, and through SM REITs we aim to provide our investors with diversified, lucrative, and regulated investment opportunities.”

hBits has recently expanded its portfolio in Pune. With this expansion, hBits aims to increase its total assets under management (AUM) to Rs 10,000 crore over the next five years. Currently, the company manages a portfolio of 14 properties across key cities, with an AUM of over Rs 365 crore.

hBits’ SM REITs offerings would deliver regular rental income, potential capital appreciation, and liquidity through the secondary market. The firm caters to premium office spaces, warehouses, and data centres, among other sectors.

The latest policy on SM REITs introduced by Sebi is expected to create a more structured and secure environment for fractional ownership investments. “By migrating existing assets and acquiring new ones, hBits is well-positioned to leverage this regulatory framework, thereby enhancing the investment appeal for its stakeholders,” according to the company.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Hindenburg Research allegations baseless and misleading, says Reit lobby

Property Share becomes first FOP; gets Sebi license for small, medium REIT

Mindspace REIT Q1FY25 results: Net operating income up 9 % to Rs 496 cr

Sebi amends investment rules; lays framework for employment benefit scheme

Sebi invites public inputs on proposed changes to REIT, InvIT rules

Topics :SEBIREITQ3 resultsReal Estate

First Published: Aug 27 2024 | 9:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story