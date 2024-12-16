Zinka Logistics shares tank 5% after net loss widens in Q2 results; details

Shares of Zinka Logistics slipped as much as 5.44 per cent at Rs 400.30 per share on the BSE in Monday’s intraday deals. This came after the company reported its earnings for the second quarter of the financial year 2024-25 (Q2FY25).

Zinka Logistics reported a net loss of 270 crore rupees for Q2 FY25, compared to a loss of 47.7 crore rupees in the same period last year. However, the company posted a profit of 28.7 crore rupees in Q2, showing a quarter-on-quarter improvement.

Revenue for the quarter stood at 98.8 crore rupees, up from 63.4 crore rupees year-on-year. The company also had an exceptional item of 320 crore rupees in Q2 FY25. Excluding this exceptional item, the profit before exceptional items was 12.5 crore rupees, a significant turnaround from the loss of 39.7 crore rupees in the same quarter last year.

Zinka Logistics reported an earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) gain of 15 crore rupees, compared to a loss of 34.1 crore rupees year-on-year, with an Ebitda margin of 15.18 per cent for the quarter.

On the equities front, the recently listed Zinka Logistics stock has gained 46 per cent over its issue price of Rs 273. The shares were listed on the BSE and NSE on November 22, 2024.

The company has a total market capitalization of Rs 7,148.27 crore. At 9:39 AM; the shares of the company were trading 4.32 per cent lower at Rs 405.05 a piece. By comparison, the BSE Sensex was trading 0.35 per cent lower at 82,095.94 level.

Zinka Logistics Solutions, through its digital platform BlackBuck, offers services such as payments, telematics, load marketplaces, and vehicle financing. The company aims to streamline operations for truck operators by providing digital tools to enhance efficiency and profitability.