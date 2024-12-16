Sai Life Sciences IPO: Check allotment status, GMP, likely listing price

Sai Life Sciences IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment for The basis of allotment for Sai Life Sciences IPO shares is expected to be finalised today, Monday, December 16, 2024. The public offering, which closed for subscription on Friday, December 13, 2024, received decent participation from investors, with an oversubscription of 10.26 times.

Once the allotment is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of BSE, NSE, or Kfin Technologies, the registrar for the issue. Alternatively, investors can use the following links to directly check the Sai Life Sciences IPO allotment status:

Check Sai Life Sciences IPO allotment status on BSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Check Sai Life Sciences IPO allotment status on Kfin Technologies: https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/

Check Sai Life Sciences IPO allotment status on NSE: https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Sai Life Sciences IPO final subscription status

The Rs 3,042.62 crore public offering of Sai Life Sciences, offered at a price band of Rs 522-Rs 549 with a lot size of 27 shares, received bids for 39,85,59,528 shares against the 3,88,29,848 shares on offer. This resulted in an oversubscription of 10.26 times by the end of the subscription period, as per data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Sai Life Sciences IPO witnessed the highest demand from Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), who subscribed to 30.90 times the quota reserved for them. This was followed by Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), who subscribed to 4.92 times their allocated quota, and Retail Individual Investors (RIIs), who subscribed to 1.37 times.

Sai Life Sciences IPO grey market premium (GMP) today

The unlisted shares of Sai Life Sciences were trading at Rs 610, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 61 or 11.11 per cent over the upper end of the IPO price band of Rs 549, according to sources tracking grey market activities.

Sai Life Sciences IPO listing price prediction

Shares of Sai Life Sciences are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Wednesday, December 18, 2024. If current grey market trends sustain, the shares may list at around Rs 610, representing a premium of over 11 per cent above the upper band of the issue price. However, these estimates may vary as the grey market is unregulated, and GMP should not be considered a reliable indicator of performance.

Sai Life Sciences provides customised services to biotech firms and global pharmaceutical companies. The company focuses on researching, developing, and manufacturing small-molecule new chemical entities.