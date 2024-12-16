Vishal Mega Mart IPO allotment today: Check status, GMP, and more

Vishal Mega Mart IPO allotment today: The basis of allotment Vishal Mega Mart IPO shares is likely to be finalised today, Monday, December 16, 2024. The public offering closed for subscription on Friday, December 13, 2024, receiving decent participation from investors. Offered at a price band of Rs 74-Rs 78 with a lot size of 190 shares, Vishal Mega Mart IPO received bids for 20,64,25,17,700 shares against the 75,67,56,757 shares offered, leading to an oversubscription of 27.28 times by the end of the subscription period, as per BSE data.

Vishal Mega Mart IPO final subscription status

Also Read: Mobikwik IPO allotment today The highest demand for the public offering came from Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), who subscribed to 80.75 times the quota reserved for them. This was followed by Non Institutional Investors(NIIS), who bid for 14.24 times their allocated quota, and Retail Individual Investors (RIIs), who subscribed to 2.31 times.

Vishal Mega Mart IPO allotment status

The shares of Vishal Mega Mart IPO are scheduled to be allotted today. Once the allotment is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of BSE, NSE, or Kfin Technologies, the registrar for the issue. Alternatively, one can use the following links to check the Vishal Mega Mart IPO allotment status directly:

Check Vishal Mega Mart IPO allotment status on BSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Check Vishal Mega Mart IPO allotment status on Kfin Technologies: https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/

Check Vishal Mega Mart IPO allotment status on NSE: https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Vishal Mega Mart IPO grey market premium (GMP) today

The unlisted shares of Vishal Mega Mart were trading at Rs 97, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 19 or 24.36 per cent over the upper end of the IPO price band of Rs 78, according to sources tracking grey market activities.

Vishal Mega Mart IPO likely listing price

Shares of Vishal Mega Mart are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Wednesday, December 18, 2024. If current grey market trends sustain, the shares may list at around Rs 97, representing a premium of Rs 19 or 24.36 per cent over the upper band of the issue price. However, these estimates may vary, as the grey market is unregulated, and GMP should not be considered a reliable indicator of performance.

About Vishal Mega Mart

Vishal Mega Mart offers a wide range of products through its diverse portfolio of in-house and third-party brands, catering to both the aspirational and everyday needs of its customers. The company operates a multifaceted business model, encompassing wholesale trading, cash-and-carry operations, and franchising under the Vishal brand.