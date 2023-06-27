Home / Markets / News / HDFC Bank stock to see inflow of $29 million on NSE rebalancing: Nuvama

HDFC Bank stock to see inflow of $29 million on NSE rebalancing: Nuvama

HDFC Bank's weight in the Nifty Bank index may rise from the current 26.3 per cent to 27.3 per cent

Puneet Wadhwa New Delhi
Web Exclusive
HDFC Bank

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2023 | 3:35 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

HDFC Bank stock is likely to see an inflow of $29 million on account of quarterly rebalancing of NSE indices that will take place on Wednesday, June 28, according to a report by Nuvama Research.
Besides HDFC Bank, ONGC ($27 million) Adani Enterprises ($27 million), ICICI Bank ($25 million), Adani Ports and SEZ ($21 million), Coal India ($19 million), HDFC Life ($18 million) and NTPC ($17 million) are some of the other stocks, Nuvama believes, are likely to witness inflows.


"These changes shall become effective from June 30, 2023; adjustment will take place on June 29. The capping factor of stocks in all the Nifty Indices is realigned upon change in equity, investible weighted factor (IWF), replacement of scrips in the index, periodic rebalancing and on a quarterly basis on the last trading day of March, June, September and December by taking into account closing prices as on T-3 basis, where T day is last trading day of March, June, September and December," wrote Abhilash Pagaria, head, Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research in a June 27 note.

As a result, Pagaria expects HDFC Bank's weight in the Nifty Bank index to rise from the current 26.3 per cent to 27.3 per cent.
BHEL ($28 million), IndusInd bank ($25 million), Axis Bank ($16 million), Reliance Industries ($12 million), AU Small Finance Bank ($10 million), Bank of Baroda ($10 million), NHPC ($8 million) and JSW Steel ($7 million), on the other hand, are likely to witness an outflow.

Meanwhile, the merger of HDFC Ltd into HDFC Bank will be effective July 1. The boards of HDFC Bank and HDFC will meet on June 30 after the market hours to clear and approve the merger, HDFC Ltd chairman Deepak Parekh said on Tuesday. Both the entities had announced their merger plan in April 2022 and subsequently secured the approval of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

Post the merger, HDFC Bank will become the tenth-largest bank globally. Each HDFC shareholder with 25 shares will be credited with 42 shares of HDFC Bank.

Most analysts remain bullish on HDFC Bank stock, with those at Prabhudas Lilladher expecting the stock to hit Rs 1,925 levels going ahead - an upside of nearly 16 per cent from the current levels.
"We are optimistic on HDFC Bank as the overhang of merger is largely behind. Net interest margin (NIM) is likely to be protected in FY24 as nearly 50 per cent of the standalone book is fixed rate in nature. That apart, the guidance of strong loan growth (1.5-2.0x of the system) and increase in share of deposits from 10 per cent to 18-20 per cent augurs well. There is merger synergy as 25 million HDFC group customers do not bank with HDFC Bank, while 60-70 per cent of HDFC Ltd. customers do not have a liability relationship with HDFC Bank. Valuation, too, is attractive at 2.6x on core FY25E adjusted book value (ABV) given 1.9-2.1 per cent ROA guidance post-merger," wrote Amnish Aggarwal, director - research at Prabhudas Lilladher in a recent note.

Also Read

IndusInd Bank likely to get added to MSCI during Aug rebalancing exercise

Sensex slips 347 pts on profit-taking, Nifty holds 18,500; RIL, SBI dip 2%

RIL, ITC lift Sensex 418 pts, Nifty regains 18,700; MRF tops Rs 1-L mark

Fag-end buying lifts Sensex 159pts, Nifty atop 18,800; TaMo, HCL Tech up 3%

Sensex rallies 467 pts, Nifty tops 18,800; RIL, HDFC duo lead, IT caps gain

Microcaps may give alpha returns in bull mkt amid valuation comfort

Force Motors surges 10%, hits over 4-year high; zooms 129% in 3 months

Stock market holiday on Bakri Id rescheduled to June 29 from June 28

Angle One, Emkay Global: Brokerage stocks may rally up to 15%, show charts

Aditya Birla Capital gains 4%; hits 52-week high post launch of QIP issue

Topics :HDFC BankHDFC Bank sharesMarketsNifty Bank indexNifty50

First Published: Jun 27 2023 | 3:35 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story