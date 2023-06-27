Home / Markets / News / Stock market holiday on Bakri Id rescheduled to June 29 from June 28

Stock market holiday on Bakri Id rescheduled to June 29 from June 28

BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2023 | 12:11 PM IST
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Tuesday announced the change in the share market holiday on account of Bakri-Id to Thursday, June 29. The holiday was earlier supposed to be on Wednesday, June 28.
This comes after the Maharashtra government postponed the Bakri Id holiday in the state to June 29 from June 28.

Moreover, the date of expiry and maturity for instruments FUTIDX, FUTSTK, OPTIDX and OPTSTK have also been changed from June 28 to June 29.
"The settlement schedule shall be intimated separately by respective clearing corporations," NSE said in its announcement.

Stock market holidays 2023: List of all holidays this year
Independence Day - August 15
Ganesh Chaturthi - September 19
Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti - October 2
Dussehra - October 24
Diwali - November 14
Gurunanak Jayanti - November 27
Christmas - December 25

Are banks closed on June 28?
Despite Bakri Id being celebrated on June 29, banks in some cities will remain closed on June 28.

Branches will be non-functional in Belapur, Jammu, Kochi, Mumbai, Nagpur, Srinagar, and Thiruvananthapuram.
Banks holiday in these cities on June 29

Branches will be closed in Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, and Srinagar.

Topics :Stock Marketshare marketNSETrading HolidaysBakr-EidBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 27 2023 | 12:11 PM IST

