Angle One, Emkay Global: Brokerage stocks may rally up to 15%, show charts

On Tuesday, competitive brokerage companies like Angel Broking and Geojit Financial Services soared over 2 per cent each, while Motilal Oswal Financial Services and Emkay Global Financial Services traded sideways. ICICI Securities’ shares saw profit booking with a cut of 2 per cent.

Shares of ICICI Securities will be in limelight ahead of the board meeting on Thursday over the delisting of the company’s shares from stock exchanges. So far, the stock has rallied 22 per cent in last four sessions hitting a new 52-week high.