HDFC Flexi Cap Fund: Focus on high-return sectors boosts gains further

An investment of ₹10,000 in the fund on 26 November 1998 (benchmark inception date) would have grown to ₹22,94,327 as on March 19, 2026, translating into an annualised return of 22.01 per cent. In comparison, the same investment in the category and benchmark would have grown to ₹9,51,681 (18.14 per cent) and ₹5,54,799 (15.83 per cent), respectively.
A monthly SIP of ₹10,000 over 10 years (total investment of ₹12 lakh) would have grown to ₹27.91 lakh, delivering an annualised return of 16.19 per cent. The same investment in the benchmark would have risen to ₹23.33 lakh (12.83 per cent) as on March 19, 2026. The fund has outperformed the benchmark across three-, five-, seven- and 10-year SIP horizons.