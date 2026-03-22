HDFC Flexi Cap Fund: Focus on high-return sectors boosts gains further

An investment of ₹10,000 in the fund on 26 November 1998 (benchmark inception date) would have grown to ₹22,94,327 as on March 19, 2026, translating into an annualised return of 22.01 per cent. In comparison, the same investment in the category and benchmark would have grown to ₹9,51,681 (18.14 per cent) and ₹5,54,799 (15.83 per cent), respectively.