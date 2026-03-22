Top 10 AMCs lose ground even as the leading five stay steady, shows data

The market share of the top 10 asset management companies (AMCs) has steadily declined over the past few years, even as the top five players have largely held their ground.

The share of the top 10 AMCs fell from nearly 83 per cent in the last quarter (Q4) of 2019-20 (FY20) to around 76 per cent in the December quarter (Q3) of FY26. In contrast, the top five have seen only a marginal dip, with their share easing from about 57 per cent in Q4FY20 to 56 per cent in Q3FY26, according to data shared by SBI Funds Management in its initial public offering (IPO) documents.