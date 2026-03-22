Turbulence ahead as Iran war escalates, threatens equity market stability

The longer the war drags on, the worse it is going to get for India in terms of inflation, balance of payments, and rupee depreciation, as India is a huge net importer of oil. The rupee on Friday hit an all-time low of 93.72 against the US dollar.

“It depends on how the events unfold in the West Asia. As of now, things have got worse, and that should get reflected in Monday’s opening. It does not look like either party is backing out. We cannot see anyone doing a peace mediation either. If the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz is sorted out, then things can look a bit better for countries like the rest of Asia and us,” said U R Bhat, co-founder of Alphaniti Fintech.