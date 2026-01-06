Trent shares sink 8% on Q3 business update; HDFC Sec upgrades to 'Add'

Shares of Tata Group’s retail arm, Trent, faced significant pressure on Tuesday, January 6, dropping over 8 per cent following the company’s third-quarter results for FY26 and its performance for the nine-month period ending December 31, 2025.

According to the exchange filing, Trent’s standalone revenue from product sales (excluding GST) for Q3 FY26 stood at ₹5,220 crore, marking a 17 per cent Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth from ₹4,466 crore in Q3 FY25. For the nine-month period ending December 2025 (9M FY26), standalone revenue reached ₹14,604 crore, reflecting an 18 per cent Y-o-Y increase compared to ₹12,368 crore in 9M FY25. Despite this, the Q3 FY26 revenue growth, while consistent with Q2 FY26, was lower than the pace seen in Q3 FY25, Q4 FY25, and Q1 FY26.

As of December 31, 2025, Trent’s store portfolio included 278 Westside stores, 854 Zudio stores (with four in the UAE), and 32 outlets across other lifestyle concepts. During Q3 FY26, the company opened a net 17 Westside stores and 48 Zudio stores. In the first nine months of FY26, a net 30 Westside stores and 89 Zudio stores were added to its portfolio.

Is it a good time to Buy Trent shares? Analysts, however, remain divided on the outlook for Trent shares. Sunny Agrawal, head of fundamental equity research at SBICAPS Securities, recommended that investors avoid fresh buying and wait either for growth momentum to recover or for a significant price correction, which would offer a more favorable risk-reward ratio. Agrawal noted that Trent’s revenue growth momentum has slowed over the past three quarters, with a sharp decline in growth. Average sales growth was 45 per cent during the December 2023 to March 2025 period, compared to just 17 per cent during the June 2025 to December 2025 period. "The stock is trading at a TTM PE multiple of 91x and needs to maintain robust growth momentum to justify its premium valuation. Investors are advised to avoid fresh buying and wait either for growth to recover or for a significant price correction to achieve a more favourable risk-reward," said Agrawal. HDFC Securities upgrades to 'Add' Following the update, Trent’s share price fell by 8.34 per cent, hitting an intraday low of ₹4,060 per share on the NSE. While the stock partially recovered, it continued to trade in the red. At 10:10 AM on Tuesday, Trent shares were quoted at ₹4,125.80, down 6.86 per cent from the previous close. Domestic brokerage firm HDFC Securities has turned bullish on Trent, upgrading its rating to 'Add' from 'Reduce', citing the company’s strong fundamentals and long-term growth potential. The brokerage views the recent price correction from its peak as a favourable risk-reward opportunity. They highlighted several key factors supporting the upgrade, including rapid store expansions, increased potential for same-store sales growth (SSSG) from Zudio’s network, Westside’s growing membership base, and ongoing expansion into under-retailed regions. These factors, analysts believe, will drive Trent’s future growth despite the recent price pressure.