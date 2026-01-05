RIL shares hit new high; analysts see gains from US move on Venezuela oil

The oil-to-telecom conglomerate's stock rose as much as 1.2 per cent during the day to a new high of ₹1,611.8 per share, the biggest intraday rise since Jan 1 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 0.3 per cent higher at ₹1,599 apiece, compared to a 0.03 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 9:55 AM.

Shares of the company rose for the fourth straight session and currently trade at 1.7 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has risen 31 per cent in the last 12 months, compared to a 11 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. RIL has a total market capitalisation of ₹21.6 trillion.

Meanwhile, a US-led takeover or restructuring of Venezuela's oil sector could deliver a direct benefit to India, potentially unlocking close to $1 billion in long-pending dues while accelerating the revival of crude production from fields it operates in the sanctions-hit Latin American nation, PTI reported quoting industry sources.

India was a major buyer of Venezuelan crude in the 2000s and 2010s. However, as bilateral engagement weakened sharply since 2019 due to US sanctions, which forced India to cut oil imports and scale back commercial activity to avoid secondary sanctions. In FY2025, India's total imports from Venezuela were just $ 364.5 million, of which crude oil accounted for $ 255.3 million, an 81.3 per cent drop from $ 1.4 billion in crude imports in FY2024, as per a PTI report.

Over the weekend, US forces carried out a large military operation in Venezuela, capturing President Nicolas Maduro and his wife and taking them to the US to face various charges, including narco-terrorism and drug trafficking.

RIL to maintain its financial flexibility

India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra), in a recent report, said it expects RIL to maintain its superior financial flexibility due to its high cash flow generation, large cash reserves, and proven access to capital markets.

The rating agency also expects continued strong cash flow generation from existing consumer facing and oil-to-chemical (O2C) business verticals to keep credit ratios healthy, even as RIL embarks on its investment drive in new age businesses.

(Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.)