Home / Markets / News / HDFC twins hog limelight, settle in positive territory post-merger

HDFC twins hog limelight, settle in positive territory post-merger

The combined market valuation of HDFC and HDFC Bank stood at Rs 14,93,119.33 crore on the BSE

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2023 | 7:44 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Shares of HDFC twins were in the limelight on Monday and ended in the positive territory, the first day of trading after the merger, amid an overall bullish equity market trend.

The stock of HDFC climbed 1.76 per cent to settle at Rs 2,871.20 on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 3.70 per cent to its 52-week high of Rs 2,926.

Shares of HDFC Bank went up by 1.05 per cent to end at Rs 1,719.55. In intra-day trade, it advanced 3.29 per cent to Rs 1,757.80 -- its 52-week high.

The combined market valuation of HDFC and HDFC Bank stood at Rs 14,93,119.33 crore on the BSE.

Housing finance major HDFC merged with its subsidiary HDFC Bank on Saturday.

Rally in HDFC twins were significant in adding to the positive momentum in the equity market.

Rallying for the fourth straight session, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 486.49 points or 0.75 per cent to settle at its all-time closing high of 65,205.05. During the day, it rallied 581.79 points or 0.89 per cent to its lifetime intra-day high of 65,300.35.

The board of directors of HDFC Bank in consultation with the board of directors of HDFC Limited has fixed July 13, 2023, for determining the shareholders of HDFC Ltd, who would be issued and allotted the shares of HDFC Bank.

Besides, July 13 has been fixed for the continuation of warrants of HDFC Limited in the name of HDFC Bank.

Also Read

HDFC-HDFC Bank merger: The story behind success of housing finance behemoth

HDFC Bank: Despite merger, stock may remain sideways, caution analysts

HDFC twins sink as Street fears MSCI blow may trigger $200 mn outflow

Stocks to Watch on July 3: HDFC twins, TMB, auto shares, SBI, Balaji Amines

HDFC Bank will preserve 'HDFC way of working' after merger: Deepak Parekh

GIFT Nifty begins India journey as new hedging option for investors

Jindal Steel, PNB to migrate to MF large-cap basket: Analyst report

Nifty PSU Bank index surges nearly 4%; Canara, BoB, BoI, PNB rally up to 7%

BSE board to consider buyback of shares on July 6, stock surges 7%

OMCs rally up to 7% on improved outlook; HPCL, IOC scale 52-week highs

Topics :Stock MarketHDFC HDFC BankBSE

First Published: Jul 03 2023 | 7:44 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story