Healthy Q2FY25 numbers boost KIMS shares 6%; details for investors

Shares of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) jumped 5.67 per cent to reach a 52-week high of Rs 603.45 on the NSE during intra-day trading on Monday. The uptick in the company's stock price follows healthy financial results for the second quarter of FY24, reported on Saturday, November 9, 2024.

The comapny's revenue from operations in the second quarter of FY25 stood at Rs 363.30 crore, up 15 per cent Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) from Rs 316.20 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year, KIMS said in a regulatory filing. KIMS' profit for Q2 FY25 was reported at Rs 72.02 crore, up 9 per cent Y-o-Y from Rs 66.10 crore in Q2 FY24.

The company's Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) grew 23.8 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 223 crore. In Q2 FY25, KIMS' Ebitda margin stood at 28.5 per cent compared to 27.5 per cent in Q2 FY24 and 26.6 per cent in Q1 FY25.

Announcing the Q2 FY25 results, B Bhaskar Rao, CMD, KIMS Hospitals, said, "The second quarter has been an extremely busy and productive one on multiple fronts for us. Our unit in Nashik went live this quarter, and we are happy to say that we have started our first hospital in Kerala at Kannur. All our units are working to their optimal capacity to meet the rush of patients across all geographies. We have been focusing on ensuring that our mission to provide affordable and accessible quality healthcare reaches everyone effectively. We are confident and on track to achieve our targets for FY25."

Headquartered in Hyderabad, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS Hospitals) is one of the largest corporate healthcare groups in India, with hospitals in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Maharashtra, providing multi-disciplinary integrated healthcare services with a focus on tertiary and quaternary healthcare at an affordable cost.

As of November 11, 2024, KIMS has a market capitalisation of Rs 23,452.14 crore on the NSE and is a constituent of the Nifty500 index.

KIMS shares have yielded a return of 50 per cent year-to-date.

At around 01:36 pm on Monday, KIMS shares were trading at Rs 583.50, up 2.34 per cent from its previous close of Rs 570.15 on the NSE. Nearly 0.16 million shares of KIMS, worth approximately Rs 96.26 crore, exchanged hands on the BSE and NSE today.

Meanwhile, benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 were trading higher on Monday. The Sensex was at 79,709.47 levels, up 223.15 points or 0.28 per cent, while the Nifty50 was 59.65 points or 0.25 per cent higher at 24,207.85 levels.