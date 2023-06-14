Home / Markets / News / Heranba Ind up 16% as Gujarat Pollution Control Board revokes closure order

Heranba Ind up 16% as Gujarat Pollution Control Board revokes closure order

Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) had ordered closure of Vapi plant in May 2023

SI Reporter New Delhi
Heranba Ind up 16% as Gujarat Pollution Control Board revokes closure order

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2023 | 2:27 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Shares of Heranba Industries surged 15.6 per cent to an intra-day high of Rs 412 apiece on the BSE on Wednesday after the company said that Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) has revoked the order directing the closure of the operation at its Vapi’s Pant units. 
At 2:06 PM, the stock was quoting 12.7 per cent higher at Rs 401 as against 0.2 per cent rise in the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex. 

"With reference to our letter dated May 22, 2023 wherein we had informed that Gujarat Pollution Control Board has issued an Order instructing the Company to prohibit and close the operation at its Vapi’s Pant Unit-I situated at 1504, 1505, 1506, Phase –III, GIDC, Vapi & Unit-II situated at A-2, 2214/ 2215, Phase No-III, Phase –III, GIDC, Vapi. In this respect, we are pleased to further inform that the Said Closure Order has been revoked by GPCB," it informed the exchanges.
Heranba is one of the largest manufacturers of Synthetic Pyrethroids and its intermediates in India. It manufactures a wide range of pesticides including insecticides, herbicides, fungicides, and public health products, and has a wide network of business in India as well as in the world market.

Heranba has fully integrated and modern manufacturing facilities, in the Industrial belt of Vapi & Sarigam, which is a prime Industrial Township in Gujarat, and with an upcoming site at Saykha. 
In the March quarter of FY23, the company's standalone net profit plunged 66.33 per cent year-on-year to Rs 14.33 crore. It's revenue from operations, too, declined 26 per cent on year to Rs 259 crore. 

Its Ebitda fell 60 per cent YoY to Rs 27 crore, while Ebitda margin contratced 871 basis points to 10.26 per cent. 
For the whole FY23, PAT was down 42 per cent YoY to Rs 110.1 crore, revenue 8.7 per cent to Rs 1,324.4 crore, Ebitda 37.4 per cent to Rs 174.6 crore, and Ebitda margin 594 bps to 13.05 per cent.

"The Company's FY23 revenues stood at Rs 1,338 crore restricted by unfavourable global economic scenario, inventory build-up in the system and sluggish demand from key export regions. However, we have witnessed decent traction for our formulation products in both
domestic and export markets. The Ebitda margins remained muted during FY23 due to lower price realization and higher power and fuel costs. Despite of a challenging year, Heranba’s Balance Sheet continues to remain strong with ‘Net Debt Free’ status coupled with healthy
gross cash and cash equivalents balance of Rs 118.6 crore as on March 31, 2023 fuelling the company’s capex plans," said Raghuram K. Shetty, Managing Director of Heranba Industries Limited.
The Company continues to strengthen its product portfolio with new product registrations in both domestic and export markets and leverage its distribution network for delivering growth in the coming years, he added.

So far in the current calendar year, the shares have slipped 29 per cent on the BSE as against 4 per cent rise in the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex. The stock had hit a 52-week hihg of Rs 620 on August 3, 2022, and a 52-week low of Rs 265 on March 29, 2023.

Also Read

Overcast morning in Delhi with 25.4 deg C minimum temp, air quality drops

Civil society, pesticide industry present contrasting picture on ban order

Heranba Industries tanks 20%, hits record low on weak Q3 results

Tata Electronic plans to bolster presence in electronics, semiconductor biz

'Merely a proposal': Centre to Supreme Court on lifting pesticide ban

Tata Consumer hits record high; rallies 5% on positive growth outlook

Clean energy a $2 trillion opportunity for RIL: Bernstein report

115 Nifty500 stocks trade in overbought territory; time to book profit?

Goldman Sachs sees India holding its own even if China stocks rebound

KEI Industries zooms 52% thus far in CY23 on strong financial performance

Topics :Buzzing stocksHeranba Industries LimitedMarkets

First Published: Jun 14 2023 | 2:27 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story