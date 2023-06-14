Home / Markets / News / 115 Nifty500 stocks trade in overbought territory; time to book profit?

115 Nifty500 stocks trade in overbought territory; time to book profit?

When the larger trend is strong, stocks in overbought territory tend to continue perform and stay buoyant in the face of any setback.

Avdhut Bagkar Mumbai
PremiumWeb Exclusive
115 Nifty500 stocks trade in overbought territory; time to book profit?

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2023 | 12:01 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The domestic markets are trading near their all-time high levels, with robust sentiment anticipating a new historic peak. The trend on the charts remains highly optimistic, with every corrective move witnessing accumulation. The underlying trend continues to bolster the positive bias.
Currently, there are 115 stocks in Nifty 500 index trading in the overbought category of Relative Strength Index (RSI). Technically, whenever a stock enters the overbought category, the outlook is categorized as a situation where profit booking may emerge. But, this is not always the case. 

RSI measure the strength on the scale of 0-100 value. Stocks floating over 70 are considered as overbought, while those falling below 30 as oversold. However, when the larger trend is strong, stocks in overbought territory tend to continue perform and stay buoyant in the face of any setback. 
Most of these overbought shares are trading with chart structures that denote more upside in the coming sessions.  Shares of ABB India, AIA Engineerin, Alkyl Amines Chemicals, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Apollo Tyres, Asian Paints, Cummins India, DLF, Graphite India , IDFC First Bank, India Cements, JSW Steel, K.P.R. Mill, L&T Finance Holdings, Power Finance Corporation, Pidilite Industries, Prestige Estates Projects, RBL Ban, Tata Elxsi , Tata Motors, Tata Power Co. , Torrent Power and UltraTech Cement  are displaying resilient move, absorbing all the sell-off emerging at key hurdles.

At the present space where indices are holding the bullish bias sturdy, stocks doing well on technical charts are tend to perform better.  Ambuja Cements, Berger Paints India, Avenue Supermarts, Hindustan Aeronautics, Indian Oil Corporation, J.K. Cement, NTPC, PI Industries, PNB Housing Finance, Suzlon Energy, Trent and Zomato are in process of building formations supported by technical indicators to rally higher. 
These stocks having spirited momentum could easily see another 10 per cent to 15 per cent upside in the overbought territory of RSI.

Moreover, while these stocks are in an alarm stage, their larger time frames, such as weekly and monthly set-ups, continue to stay highly optimistic. Thus, any corrective move should ideally come across accumulation, as bigger outlook holds the key.
source: spidersoftwareindia

Also Read

M&M Finance, Blue Star: Trading strategies for 5 highly overbought stocks

Nifty IT index reclaims 200-DMA; what does this mean for IT stocks?

29 out of Nifty 500 stocks overbought; ABB, Apar Inds signal up to 20% gain

How to trade Zee Entertainment as NCLT places it under insolvency process

Nifty Pharma dips to 7-mth low; bears may gain control if breaks 52-wk low

Goldman Sachs sees India holding its own even if China stocks rebound

KEI Industries zooms 52% thus far in CY23 on strong financial performance

Analysts see over 18% upside in Tata Motors; here's why

Sangam India zooms 18% on heavy volumes on stable outlook

Vodafone Idea zooms 10% amid report of Rs 14,000-crore fund raise plan

Topics :Buzzing stocksStocks callsTrading strategiesstock market tradingstocks technical analysistechnical analysisMarket technicalstechnical chartsDaily technicalstechnical calllsStock callsstock market rallystock delivery volumesMarket forecastMarket AheadBull Market

First Published: Jun 14 2023 | 12:01 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story