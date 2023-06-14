115 Nifty500 stocks trade in overbought territory; time to book profit?

Currently, there are 115 stocks in Nifty 500 index trading in the overbought category of Relative Strength Index (RSI). Technically, whenever a stock enters the overbought category, the outlook is categorized as a situation where profit booking may emerge. But, this is not always the case.

The domestic markets are trading near their all-time high levels, with robust sentiment anticipating a new historic peak. The trend on the charts remains highly optimistic, with every corrective move witnessing accumulation. The underlying trend continues to bolster the positive bias.