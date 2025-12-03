Here's why Angel One share price declined 6% in trade on December 3

Angel One share price: Shares of brokerage firm Angel One were under pressure on Wednesday, December 3, after the firm announced its business update for November 2025. The Shares of brokerage firm Angel One were under pressure on Wednesday, December 3, after the firm announced its business update for November 2025. The Angel One stock price declined 6.04 per cent to log an intraday low of ₹2,644.1 per share on the NSE on Wednesday.

That said, the stock is still over 32 per cent higher than its 52-week low of ₹1,941 touched on the NSE earlier this year on March 13. However, it continues to remain 24.5 per cent down from its 52-week high of ₹3,503.15 per share on the NSE, scaled last year on December 9.

FOLLOW LATEST STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE Though the stock has recovered slightly from the intraday lows, the selling momentum of the counter continued on Wednesday. At 11:13 AM, Angel One shares were trading at ₹2,682, down 4.70 per cent from the previous close of ₹2,814.20 on the NSE. The benchmark Nifty 50, meanwhile, was down 110 points, or 0.42 per cent, at 25,921. A combined total of 1.5 million equity shares of Angel One worth around ₹417 crore had changed hands on the NSE and BSE by midday. Angel One announces November 2025 business update The southward movement in the stock price came after the brokerage informed the exchanges that in November 2025, its Gross Client Acquisition dropped 11.1 per cent to 0.50 million from 0.56 million reported in October this year. On a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis, it has plunged 16.6 per cent from 0.60 million reported in November last year.

ALSO READ | Trent share tanks 42% so far in 2025; set for first yearly decline in 12 years Source: Regulatory filings According to the exchange filing, Angel One's overall average daily turnover (ADTO), based on Notional Turnover, decreased 9.8 per cent to ₹53,486 crore from ₹59,294 crore. On an annual basis, however, it has climbed 25.4 per cent Y-o-Y from ₹42,649 crore reported in November last year. The brokerage's retail turnover market share, based on option premium turnover, declined by 24 basis points to 20.3 per cent in November from 20.5 per cent in October. However, it has increased by 18 basis points from 20.1 per cent in the same month last year.