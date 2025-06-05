GRSE, BDL among 9 defence stocks up over 70% in 2 mths; time to book gains?

Given the recent sharp rally, analysts recommend it won't be a bad idea to take home some profit off the table, but remain optimistic of the future growth prospects.Kranthi Bathini, director - equity strategy at WealthMills Securities says that defence stocks seem to be fully priced-in at current levels; hence taking some profits from the medium-to-short term seems advisable.On the downside, these stocks could correct between 15-20 per cent, the analyst said.However, the long-term outlook for defence stocks remains upbeat given India's focus on domestic manufacturing, coupled the with export market. The order book and earnings visibility looks very good for these companies, Kranthi added.That apart, post Operation Sindoor, analysts believe the Indian government may increase Budget outlay for the defence sector. Reports indicate that India's defence budget may receive an additional allocation of ₹50,000 crore under a supplementary budget.In the Union Budget presented on February 1, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had earmarked a record ₹6.81 trillion for the defence sector for FY26, an increase of 9.2 per cent when compared to the budget allotment of ₹6.22 trillion in FY25.