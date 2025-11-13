Here's why Indraprastha Gas shares were ruling higher on bourses on Nov 13
The gas supplier's stock price climbed 3.05 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹216.65 per share on the NSE on ThursdaySI Reporter New Delhi
Indraprastha Gas share price: Shares of Indraprastha Gas were ruling higher on the bourses during the week’s penultimate trading session on Thursday, November 13. The gas supplier’s stock price climbed 3.05 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹216.65 per share on the NSE on Thursday.
The counter continued to witness demand from investors. At 9:57 AM, Indraprastha Gas shares were trading at ₹210.25, up 2.39 per cent from the previous close of ₹210.23 on the NSE. At the same time, the NSE Nifty was trading with gains of 70 points, or 0.27 per cent, at 25,945 levels. A combined volume of nearly 3.4 million equity shares of Indraprastha Gas, worth approximately ₹83.09 crore, changed hands on the BSE and NSE so far in today’s trade.
Indraprastha Gas’s market capitalisation stood at ₹30,147.63 crore on the NSE as of November 13.
Here's why Indraprastha Gas shares were in high demand
The upward movement in Indraprastha Gas’s share price came following news that its board approved an alliance with Saudi Arabia’s MASAH Construction Company to jointly bid for licenses to develop natural gas distribution networks across industrial cities in the Kingdom.
“The Board, in its meeting held on November 12, 2025, has, inter alia, approved an Alliance-cum-Partnership Agreement between IGL and MASAH Construction Company, Saudi Arabia, for participating in the pre-qualification for tender to obtain licenses for the development of Natural Gas Distribution networks in various industrial cities of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA),” Indraprastha Gas said in an exchange filing.
Indraprastha Gas Q2FY26 results
During Q2FY26, Indraprastha Gas’s revenue from operations rose 8.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹4,445.89 crore from ₹4,083.92 crore in Q2FY25. On the flip side, the company’s total expenses also rose 12.5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹4,133.10 crore from ₹3,672.88 crore.
Indraprastha Gas’s net profit declined to ₹372.51 crore in Q2FY26, down 13.59 per cent from ₹431.09 crore in the same quarter last fiscal year.
