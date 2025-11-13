Shares of Cochin Shipyard Ltd. tumbled over 8 per cent on Thursday after the company saw its bottom line dip along with a sharp contraction in its margins.

The shipbuilding company's stock fell as much as 8.19 per cent during the day to ₹1,645.3 per share, the biggest intraday rise since May 20 this year. The Cochin Shipyard stock pared losses to trade 3.5 per cent lower at ₹1,728 apiece, compared to a 0.13 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 10:27 AM.

READ LATEST STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE Shares of the company fell to the lowest level since September 12 this year and currently trade at 5.3 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has risen 11.68 per cent this year, compared to a 9.2 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Cochin Shipyard has a total market capitalisation of ₹45,436.68 crore.

Cochin Shipyard Q2 profit falls 43% Cochin Shipyard reported a steep decline in its September quarter earnings , with consolidated net profit falling 43 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹107.53 crore, compared to ₹188.92 crore in the same period last year. Revenue slipped 2.2 per cent to ₹1,118.59 crore from ₹1,143.20 crore. Ebitda dropped 63 per cent to ₹73.65 crore from ₹197.26 crore, while operating margins contracted sharply to 6.6 per cent from 17.3 per cent a year ago. Cochin Shipyard declares interim dividend ALSO READ | Vodafone Idea share can rise up to 50%, Airtel may gain 9%: Tech charts The company declared an interim dividend of ₹4 per equity share of ₹5 each (80 per cent) for the financial year 2025–26. The record date for the interim dividend has been set as November 18, 2025, and the dividend will be paid to eligible shareholders on or before December 11, 2025.