Cochin Shipyard shares fell 8 per cent intraday as Q2 profit and operating margin fell. The company also declared an interim dividend of ₹4 per equity share

Cochin Shipyard share price
(Image taken from Cochin Shipyard's X account, handle: @cslcochin)
SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 10:57 AM IST
Shares of Cochin Shipyard Ltd. tumbled over 8 per cent on Thursday after the company saw its bottom line dip along with a sharp contraction in its margins. 
 
The shipbuilding company's stock fell as much as 8.19 per cent during the day to ₹1,645.3 per share, the biggest intraday rise since May 20 this year. The Cochin Shipyard stock pared losses to trade 3.5 per cent lower at ₹1,728 apiece, compared to a 0.13 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 10:27 AM. 
 
Shares of the company fell to the lowest level since September 12 this year and currently trade at 5.3 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has risen 11.68 per cent this year, compared to a 9.2 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Cochin Shipyard has a total market capitalisation of ₹45,436.68 crore.

Cochin Shipyard Q2 profit falls 43% 

Cochin Shipyard reported a steep decline in its September quarter earnings, with consolidated net profit falling 43 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹107.53 crore, compared to ₹188.92 crore in the same period last year. Revenue slipped 2.2 per cent to ₹1,118.59 crore from ₹1,143.20 crore.
 
Ebitda dropped 63 per cent to ₹73.65 crore from ₹197.26 crore, while operating margins contracted sharply to 6.6 per cent from 17.3 per cent a year ago.

Cochin Shipyard declares interim dividend

The company declared an interim dividend of ₹4 per equity share of ₹5 each (80 per cent) for the financial year 2025–26. The record date for the interim dividend has been set as November 18, 2025, and the dividend will be paid to eligible shareholders on or before December 11, 2025.

Cochin Shipyard delivers first anti-submarine warfare craft 

Late last month, Cochin Shipyard delivered 'Mahe', the first of eight Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Crafts (ASW SWCs) that were indigenously designed and built by the company, to the Indian Navy. Earlier, the sixth vessel (Named as INS Magdala) in the series of eight Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Crafts (ASW SWC) was launched at Cochin Shipyard, Kochi. 
 

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 10:45 AM IST

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 10:45 AM IST

