Vedanta soars 20% in 2 months, hits new high; brokerages see more upside

Vedanta, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources, is diversified natural resources conglomerate with presence across aluminium, zinc lead-silver, oil and gas, power, iron ore, steel, ferroalloys, and copper. Operating India’s largest primary aluminum metal capacity ~2.8 MTPA. Also, it is the world’s largest zinc and lead producer with mined metal capacity of ~1.2 MTPA and 4th largest silver producer globally.

Supported by this increased production capacity and the recovery in commodity prices, Vedanta is well positioned to deliver its best performance in FY26, with full year EBITDA surpassing the historic best EBITDA of ~$6bn delivered in FY22, the company said.

Vedanta said the company delivered record production of Aluminium, Alumina, and Zinc MIC in its international operations, Pig Iron and power generation. Alongside, the company delivered strong progress on new projects, including commissioning of 1.3 GW of new power plant capacities, first metal production from new BALCO smelter, first alumina from 1.5 MTPA train 2 at Lanjigarh refinery and start of 160 KTPA Roaster at Debari.

Brokerages see more upside in Vedanta stock price

With higher non-ferrous prices, healthy capacity expansion across divisions, leadership in aluminium and zinc segments, controlled leverage on B/S, return ratios >20 per cent & dividend yield of ~6 per cent, analysts at ICICI Securities have retained the BUY rating on Vedanta with SOTP based revised target price of ₹600.

Vedanta has consistently generated strong cash flows (CFO >₹30,000 crore since FY22), enabling steady deleveraging, with Net Debt/EBITDA improving to 1.37x as of Sep’25 and targeted to reach 1x by FY27, supported by healthy organic growth. Despite historically high dividend payouts, robust FCFF generation is expected to sustain a forward dividend yield of ~6 per cent. Moreover, planned demerger of its five verticals is expected to simplify the corporate structure and unlock shareholder value, the brokerage firm said.