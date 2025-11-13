Vodafone Idea can rise up to 50% from here, Airtel may gain 9%: Tech charts

The price-to-moving averages action has turned favourable for Voda Idea stock for the first-time since July 2024; Key hurdles for the stock stand at ₹10.69 and ₹11.88 levels, show long-term charts.

