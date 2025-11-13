3 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 11:09 AM IST
Shares of telecom companies - Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel - have been in limelight this month on the back of positive news flow in the form of earnings, subscriber additions and (Adjusted Gross Revenue) AGR-related relief. Vodafone Idea (Voda Idea) stock has surged over 19 per cent so far in November on hopes of debt relief after the Supreme Court allowed the government to review and reassess the telecom's AGR-related liabilities. On the Q2 earnings front, Voda Idea narrowed its loss of ₹5,584 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against ₹7,176 crore in Q2FY25. Revenue from operations increased by 2.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹11,194.70 crore in Q2FY26. Whereas, Bharti Airtel reported 89 per cent YoY surge in Q2 consolidated net profit at ₹6,791.7 crore, backed by 25.7 per cent YoY increase in revenue at ₹52,145 crore. Bharti Airtel stock has hit a new all-time high at ₹2,136, and gained 2 per cent thus far this month. Meanwhile, on the subscriber addition front, Reliance Jio saw its mobile subscriber base increase by 3.25 million users. Bharti Airtel added 0.44 million, while Voda Idea lost 0.74 million subscribers. Given this background, here's what technical charts suggest for Voda Idea and Bharti Airtel stocks.
Vodafone Idea
Current Price: ₹10.34 Likely Target: ₹15 Upside Potential: 45% Support: ₹9.76; ₹9.40; ₹8.70 Resistance: ₹10.69; ₹11.88 The price-to-moving averages action has turned favourable for Voda Idea stock for the first-time since July 2024; with shorter-term moving averages such as 20-Day Moving Average (20-DMA) and the 50-DMA placed above the longer-term 100-DMA and 200-DMA. This trend also indicates that the support levels are moving higher for the stock.
Technically, the short-term trend is likely to remain up as long as Voda Idea holds above ₹8.70 levels, with near support visible at ₹9.76 and the 20-DMA at ₹9.40. On the upside, the stock faces two critical overhead resistances. Firstly, the 100-Week Moving Average (100-WMA) and the monthly trend line - below which the stock has been languishing since September 2024 and October 2024, respectively. The 100-WMA stands at ₹10.69, while the trend line hurdle at ₹11.88. Break and sustained trade above these hurdles shall clear the way for a likely rally towards ₹15-mark, shows the long-term chart.
Bharti Airtel
Current Price: ₹2,087 Likely Target: ₹2,270 Upside Potential: 8.8% Support: ₹2,050; ₹2,000 Resistance: ₹2,150 Bharti Airtel stock, which witnessed profit-taking post the Q2 results, has once again gained ground and is seen trading within striking distance of its all-time high.
The daily chart, however, cautions that the stock needs to break and trade consistently above ₹2,150 to regain the upward momentum. On the upside, the stock can potentially rally to ₹2,270, with some resistance likely around ₹2,215. On the flip side, failure to clear the near-term hurdle could see the stock enter a phase of consolidation; with a likely sideway trade between ₹2,000 - ₹2,150 in the near-term. Interim support for the stock is visible at ₹2,050.
