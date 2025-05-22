Here's why Nalco share price was buzzing in trade on May 22; details

Nalco share price: (Nalco) shares were in demand on Thursday, May 22, 2025, with the scrip rising up to 5.50 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹191.65 apiece. National Aluminium Company Limited (Nalco) shares were in demand on Thursday, May 22, 2025, with the scrip rising up to 5.50 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹191.65 apiece.

However, at 10:03 AM, Nalco shares were off highs, and were trading 1.60 per cent higher at ₹184.55 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.76 per cent lower at 80,973.03 level.

Why did Nalco share price rise?

Nalco shares surged after the company reported its highest-ever net profit and revenue from operations since inception in FY25.

Nalco posted a record net profit of ₹5,325 crore, marking a 158 per cent increase year-on-year (Y-o-Y). The company also reported its highest-ever revenue from operations, reaching ₹16,788 crore for the fiscal year.

For the fourth quarter ended March 2025, the company registered a net profit of ₹2,078 crore, a major rise from ₹1,016 crore in the same quarter last year — an increase of 105 per cent. Quarterly revenue also witnessed robust growth, climbing to ₹5,268 crore from ₹3,579 crore a year ago.

The strong performance was fueled by strong aluminium and alumina prices, streamlined operations, and enhanced operational efficiency.

Nalco also benefitted from sustained momentum in its expansion projects and healthy margins across business segments. Operationally, the company achieved its highest-ever bauxite excavation at 76.48 lakh tonnes and recorded all-time high domestic metal sales of 4.55 lakh tonnes.

CMD Brijendra Pratap Singh noted that the company’s growth gained momentum in the latter half of the fiscal year. “This is clearly reflected in our robust financial performance and strong revenue growth. Enhancing efficiency, optimising costs, and the unwavering commitment of our employees have played a key role in maintaining competitiveness in a dynamic market,” he said.

Singh further stressed upon Nalco’s strategic focus on process improvements and a performance-driven culture, which has helped build a motivated and efficient workforce. These efforts have enabled the company to sustain growth even amid market volatility.

Looking ahead, NALCO remains committed to long-term, sustainable growth through several strategic initiatives. These include the 5th Stream expansion of the Alumina Refinery, the operationalization of the Pottangi Bauxite Mines, and the expansion of the existing Smelter Plant and Captive Power Plant. These projects are expected to strengthen the company's foundation and reinforce its position in the global aluminium sector.

About Nalco

Nalco is a premier public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Mines, Government of India, with a 51.28 per cent government stake.

Established on January 7, 1981, and headquartered in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, Nalco is renowned for its fully integrated operations spanning bauxite mining, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, and power generation.

As a Navratna company since April 28, 2008, Nalco has emerged as a key player in India’s aluminium industry, contributing significantly to the country's self-reliance in this critical sector.

The company operates major facilities including the Panchpatmali Bauxite Mines and Alumina Refinery in Koraput district, and an Aluminium Smelter and Captive Power Plant in Angul, Odisha.

Nalco supplies both domestic and international markets, maintaining a strong presence in the global aluminium value chain.