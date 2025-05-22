Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals negative start for Sensex, Nifty; Asia-pacific markets drop
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE on Thursday, May 22, 2025: At 6:46 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 45 points lower at 24,787, suggesting a negative start for the markets.
Stock Market LIVE on Thursday, May 22, 2025: Weak global cues, institutional activity, India’s May manufacturing & services PMI flash, coupled with Q4 results, may influence the mood of Indian benchmark indices – Sensex and Nifty50.
That said, at 6:46 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 45 points lower at 24,787, suggesting a negative start for the markets.
Asia-Pacific markets dropped on Thursday, mirroring losses on Wall Street amid a sharp rise in the US Treasury yields that reignited concerns over the country’s growing budget deficit.
Last checked, Nikkei was down 0.5 per cent, while the Topix index shed 0.3 per cent. The Kospi declined 0.59 per cent, and ASX 200 slipped 0.36 per cent.
The overnight sell-off in US equities weighed heavily on sentiment. The Dow Jones Industrial Average plummeted 1.91 per cent. The S&P 500 dropped 1.61 per cent, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 1.41 per cent. ALSO READ | Where's the stock market headed in bull vs bear battle? An investor guide
A key driver behind the sell-off was a sharp jump in Treasury yields. The 30-year bond yield climbed to around 5.09 per cent, its highest level since October 2023. Meanwhile, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose to 4.59 per cent, as traders reacted to concerns that a new US budget bill could worsen fiscal imbalances.
Now, investors await US PMI manufacturing and services data for May, along with initial jobless claims figures.
Meanwhile, on the institutional activity front, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth 2,201.79 crore. In contrast, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 683.77 on May 21.
In the IPO corner, Belrise Industries will enter Day 2, while Borana Weaves IPO (Mainline) will enter Day 3 of its subscription.
The Street will react to earnings from IndusInd Bank, Nalco, and Oil India among others. It further awaits results from companies like ITC, Sun Pharmaceutical, Grasim Industries, GMR Airports, Container Corporation of India, Metro Brands, and The Ramco Cements among others.
In the commodity market, Gold prices climbed for a third straight session on Wednesday, reaching a one-week high as a weaker dollar and safe-haven demand lifted the metal. Spot gold rose 0.7 per cent to $3,312.77 an ounce, while US gold futures gained 0.9 per cent to $3,313.50.
Oil prices slipped after bearish US inventory data, despite earlier gains on Middle East tensions. Brent crude fell 0.72 per cent to $64.91, and WTI dropped 0.74 per cent to $61.57.
7:35 AM
MARKET VOICE: Vinay Paharia, CIO, PGIM India Mutual Fund
We are carefully watching the tariff scenarios unfold. While India appears to be in a sweet spot currently with respect to global trade, we are also mindful of the recessionary and growth impact on global economic growth due to tariffs.
Overall, we remain constructive about the India growth story while being mindful of short-term hiccups. Despite being the 4th largest economy, India has one of the highest economic growths in the world. We remain optimistic on financialization, premiumization of consumption, digital economy expansion, and healthcare sector growth.
7:34 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Outlook for India is one of cautious optimism, says the RBI report
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Amid uncertainties in the global economy due to tariff wars and weak consumer sentiments, the Indian economy is exhibiting resilience with various high frequency indicators of industrial and services sectors sustaining their momentum in April, the monthly state of the economy report of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said.
The optimism on domestic growth, along with the news of a temporary freeze on tariff measures by the US, led to a significant recovery of financial markets by mid-April, the report said. It also observed the domestic equity market, which declined initially in response to the tariff announcements by the US, gained momentum in the second half of April in the wake of robust corporate earnings reports for the Jan-March period by some banking and financial sector companies. READ MORE
7:33 AM
Where are crude oil prices headed?
Global oil prices have lost some shine in 2025 Year-to-date on the back of a challenging demand environment exacerbated by supply growth from OPEC+ as well as beyond.
On the demand side, while the absence of Chinese demand growth continues to be felt, as the market continues to look for a demand growth leader, while trade and tariff issues are resulting in uncertainties regarding pace of economic and hence oil demand growth.
On the supply side, we are witnessing the start of a long-anticipated dial down of supply restraint from OPEC+, even as non-OPEC+ supply continues to grow.
The question remains if the markets can absorb all this additional supply, and the bigger question remains – at what price. The trade and tariff policies, and its implication is a big unmeasurable unknown, and is weighing on the weak fundamentals for the oil markets.
-- Pulkit Agarwal, Head of India Content (Cross Commodities), S&P Global Commodity Insights
7:31 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bitcoin tops $110,000 for first time as US optimism lifts cryptocurrencies
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bitcoin surpassed $110,000 for the first time to head toward another record high, with traders increasingly bullish on the prospects of the original cryptocurrency.
Bitcoin climbed as much as 2.2 per cent in early Asian trading on Thursday to hit $110,707, before paring gains, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
A wave of optimism is buoying Bitcoin after the advancement of a key stablecoin bill in the US senate fueled hopes of greater regulatory clarity for crypto operators. Surging demand from Michael Saylor’s Strategy — which has stockpiled over $50 billion worth of Bitcoin — and a growing list of digital-asset hoarders is another driving force behind the rally. READ MORE
7:31 AM
Nuvama on IndusInd Bank
Visibility for FY26E is low because it is unclear what happens to retail deposits after disclosures on repeated discrepancies in FY25. Requirement of maintaining high liquidity would impact NIM. We slash EPS, and target price to Rs 600/0.7x BV FY26E (from Rs 750); reiterate ‘REDUCE’. Read more on IndusInd here
7:31 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Analyst suggest Nifty investment strategy; GAIL, Tata Steel among top bets
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets traded volatile but managed to end with gains of over half a percent, taking a breather after the recent decline. The first half of the session was a roller-coaster ride, with the Nifty swinging sharply on both sides. However, buying interest in select heavyweight stocks kept the tone positive and helped the index close at 24,813.45.
All major sectors moved in tandem with the benchmark trend, with realty, pharma, and financials emerging as the top gainers. The broader indices also ended in the green, reflecting a positive market breadth.
The recent price action in the Nifty indicates that the bulls are making a strong effort to sustain the prevailing uptrend. Participants are advised to align their positions accordingly, focusing more on stock selection based on relative strength. Dips should be seen as an opportunity to gradually accumulate quality stocks. Among key sectors, pharma, realty, metals, and banking are preferred, while a selective approach is recommended for the rest. READ MORE
7:29 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian stocks unlikely to give significant return in next 1-yr: Marc Faber
Stock Market LIVE Updates: As global markets jostle with uncertainties, Marc Faber, Editor and Publisher of “The Gloom, Boom & Doom Report, tells Business Standard in a telephonic conversation that stock selection will be more important than index investing going ahead. Indices may underperform, but picking the right stocks can still yield good returns, he said. READ MORE
7:29 AM
Nuvama on IndiGo stock
The near-term outlook looks challenging as growth in capacity outpaces demand, hurting yields. Current valuations are unsupportive, but positive factors make the risk-reward balanced.
We are trimming FY26E EBITDAR by 3% as we factor in Q1FY26 guidance and the adverse impact on yields and demand due to geopolitical tensions. We are rolling over to FY27E, yielding a 9% rise in target price to Rs 5,199; retain ‘HOLD’
7:25 AM
Morgan Stanley sees Sensex at 89,000 by June 2026
Our new BSE Sensex target of 89,000 implies upside potential of 8% to June 2026. This level suggests that the BSE Sensex would trade at a trailing P/E multiple of 23.5x, ahead of the 25-year average of 21x.
The premium over the historical average reflects greater confidence in the medium-term growth cycle in India, India's lower beta, a higher terminal growth rate, and a predictable policy environment.
Morgan Stanley's Sensex forecast
7:25 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Where's the stock market headed in bull vs bear battle? An investor guide
Stock Market LIVE Updates: As Indian equities whipsaw and struggle to find direction after recovering from recent lows, analysts reckon this consolidation is likely to continue amid opportunities in select pockets. The main focus for investors in this backdrop should be on asset allocation, analysts suggest, with safe-haven assets continuing to shine.
The de-escalation of geopolitical tensions with Pakistan and signs of global trade returning to normalcy after the US-China trade deal boosted the risk-on sentiments in the last few trading sessions.
Since the lows of April 7, the 30-stock Sensex and Nifty have moved up 15 per cent till May 15. In the last couple of sessions, however, exhaustion has crept in as the frontline indices have not moved much. READ MORE
7:22 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets fall; South Korea's Kospi down 1%
7:17 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US markets end lower; Dow Jones slips 2%
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US markets end lower on Wednesday
7:13 AM
Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog.
First Published: May 22 2025 | 7:14 AM IST