Unified Data-Tech IPO opens; check price band, lot size, GMP, key dates

Unified Data-Tech IPO: The The initial public offering (IPO) of Unified Data-Tech Solutions opens for public subscription today. At the upper end, the company seeks to raise ₹144.47 crore from the public offering. Unified Data-Tech Solutions has announced that it has already raised ₹41.14 crore from anchor investors in the bidding concluded on Wednesday, May 21, 2025.

As the investors await the opening of the public subscription window, here are the key details of Unified Data-Tech Solutions IPO:

Unified Data-Tech IPO structure

Unified Data-Tech IPO comprises an entirely offer-for-sale (OFS), with promoter Hiren Rajendra Mehta offloading up to 5.3 million equity shares. The company has reserved not more than 50 per cent of the net offer for the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), not less than 35 per cent of the net offer for the retail investors, and not less than 15 per cent of the net offer for Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs).

Unified Data-Tech IPO price band, lot size

The public offering of Unified Data-Tech is available at a price band of ₹260–273 per share and a lot size of 400 shares. Thus, investors can bid for a minimum of 400 shares and in multiples thereof.

A retail investor would require a minimum of ₹1,09,200 to bid for one lot of 400 shares of Unified Data-Tech IPO.

Unified Data-Tech IPO grey market premium (GMP)

Kfin Technologies is the registrar for the Unified Data-Tech IPO, while Hem Securities is the sole book-running lead manager.

Unified Data-Tech IPO objective

Unified Data-Tech will not receive any proceeds from the Offer (the Offer Proceeds) and all the Offer Proceeds will be received by the Promoter Selling Shareholder after deduction of offer-related expenses and relevant taxes thereon, to be borne by the Promoter Selling Shareholder, the company said in its Red Herring Prospectus (RHP).

About Unified Data-Tech Solutions

Incorporated in 2010, Unified Data-Tech Solutions is a technology company specialising in system integration. The company provides comprehensive IT solutions, including data centre infrastructure, virtualization, data protection, networking, cybersecurity, secure application delivery, etc.

Its services cater to a wide range of industries, such as Banking, Finance, Insurance, Manufacturing, Pharmaceuticals, IT, and IT-enabled services. The company collaborates closely with clients to develop, implement, and manage cost-effective, secure, and high-performance IT solutions that meet their unique requirements, providing ongoing support to optimize their systems.

Unified Data-Tech Solutions’ products and services portfolio comprises servers, storage solutions, networking equipment, firewall and VPN solutions, intrusion detection and prevention systems, endpoint security solutions, network segmentation and access controls, application firewalls, load balancing, application monitoring and performance optimization, secure access solutions, backup and restore solutions, disaster recovery planning, high availability solutions, server virtualization, desktop virtualization, private cloud deployment, management tools, hybrid cloud design and implementation, and cloud management platforms.