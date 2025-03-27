Here's why Newgen Software share price zoomed 7% in trade on March 27

Newgen Software share price: Software company Software company Newgen Software Technologies (Newgen Software) shares were in demand on Thursday, March 27, 2025, as the scrip soared as much as 7.03 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹1,038 per share.

The rise in Newgen Software share price came after the company announced that it has secured a contract for Enterprise Content Management solution (ECM). The aggregate value of the project is $1,285,074 inclusive taxes.

In an exchange filing, Newgen Software said, “We hereby inform you that Newgen Software Technologies Limited has accepted the Award Letter from the customer for Enterprise Content Management Solution (ECM). The aggregate value of the aforesaid Award is $1,285,074 inclusive taxes.

The contract is expected to be executed in 5 years, Newgen Software said in a statement.

Last month, Newgen Software Inc. (NSI), incorporated in the USA, the material subsidiary of Newgen Software Technologies, executed a Statement of Work (SoW) with a USA-based Client. The aggregate value of the agreement for the initial three years was $1,930,147.

In January, Newgen Software’s material subsidiary, Newgen Software Inc. (NSI), secured purchase orders from a customer related to the insurance industry worth $3,008,533, inclusive of taxes.

About Newgen Software

Established in 1992, Newgen Software is among the leading providers of a unified digital transformation platform with native process automation, content services, and communication management capabilities.

Headquartered in New Delhi, Newgen Software is an information technology (IT) company specialising in Enterprise Content Management (ECM), Business Process Management (BPM), Customer Communication Management (CCM), and Case Management solutions for both private and government-owned enterprises and their subsidiaries.

The market capitalisation of Newgen Software is ₹14,402.57 crore. The company falls under the BSE 500 category.

The 52-week high of the stock is ₹1,795.50 while its 52-week low is ₹626.05 per share.

At 10:45 AM, shares of Newgen Software were trading 4.86 per cent higher at ₹1,016.95 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.42 per cent higher at 77,614.41 levels.