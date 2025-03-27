Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPO closes today; subscription rises 4x, GMP up 11%

Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPO subscription status: The public subscription window to bid for the The public subscription window to bid for the initial public offering (IPO) of Shri Ahimsa Naturals is set to conclude today, March 27, 2025. The SME offering, valued at nearly ₹73.81 crore, has succeeded in garnering favorable demand among investors.

According to the data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the public issue has been oversubscribed by nearly 3.79 times by the end of the second day of subscription, March 26.

Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPO grey market premium (GMP)

The positive sentiments were reflected in the grey markets too, where the unlisted shares of the company were trading at a decent premium. Sources tracking unofficial market activities revealed that Shri Ahimsa Naturals shares were trading at around ₹131 per share, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹12 or 10.8 per cent over the upper end of the issue price of ₹119.

Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPO details

The SME offering comprises a fresh issue of 4.20 million equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) with promoters Nemi Chand Jain and Sumitra Jain divesting up to 1.99 million equity shares.

Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPO is available at a price band of ₹113-119 per share, with a lot size of 1,200 shares. A retail investor can bid for a minimum of one lot of 1,200 shares, with an investment amount of ₹1,42,800 (at the upper end of the IPO price). A high net-worth individual (HNI) would require a minimum of ₹2,85,600 to bid for a minimum of two lots of 2,400 equity shares.

Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPO allotment date, listing date

As the subscription window closes today, the basis of allotment of Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPO shares is likely to be finalised on Friday, March 28, 2025. The successful allottees can expect the company's shares to be credited to their demat accounts by Tuesday, April 1, 2025.

Check: Desco Infratech IPO allotment Status Shri Ahimsa Naturals shares are scheduled to list on the NSE SME tentatively on Wednesday, April 2, 2025.

Shri Ahimsa Naturals registrar, lead manager

Cameo Corporate Services is the registrar for the public offering of Shri Ahimsa Naturals. Srujan Alpha Capital Advisors LLP serves as the sole book-running lead manager.

Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPO objective

Shri Ahimsa Naturals, in its Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), said that it will not receive any proceeds from the OFS. “The Promoter Selling Shareholders will be entitled to their respective portion of the proceeds of the OFS after deducting their proportion of the offer-related expenses and relevant taxes thereon.”

Shri Ahimsa Naturals, however, proposes to use the net proceeds from the fresh issue for investment in its wholly-owned subsidiary, Shri Ahimsa Healthcare Private Limited (SAHPL), for setting up a manufacturing facility at Sawarda, Jaipur, Rajasthan. The company will further utilize the proceeds for general corporate purposes.

About Shri Ahimsa Naturals

Shri Ahimsa Naturals is engaged in the processing and exporting of natural caffeine that is refined, processed, and packaged. The company's caffeine is used in the manufacturing of energy drinks, "cola" drinks, caffeinated water, sports drinks, and nutritional health & food supplements. In addition to this, caffeine is broadly used in the drug & medicine industry as a stimulating component that releases muscles and promotes blood circulation. The company delivers its products to clients in the Indian Subcontinent, Middle East, Eastern Europe, Central America, Northern Europe, South America, South/Western Europe, and North America.