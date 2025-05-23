Home / Markets / News / Here's why Power Mech shares were buzzing in trade on May 23; details

Power Mech shares rose after posting strong results in the March quarter of financial year 2025 (Q4FY25).

SI Reporter New Delhi
May 23 2025
Power Mech Projects share price: Power Mech Projects (Power Mech) shares were buzzing in trade on Friday, May 23, 2025, with the scrip rising up to 14.70 per cent higher at Rs 3,380 per share.
 
However, at 11:50 AM, Power Mech shares were trading 6.88 per cent higher at Ra 3,149.65 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.99 per cent higher at 81,749.50 level.

Why did Power Mech shares rally today?

The company reported a 53.8 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to ₹129.8 crore in Q4FY25, as against ₹84.4 crore in the same quarter a year ago (Q4FY24), influenced by robust revenue growth and steady operating margins.
 
Revenue from operations zoomed 42.34 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,853.3 crore in Q4FY25, from ₹1,301.5 crore in Q4FY24.
 
Meanwhile, profit before tax (PBT) jumped 48.2 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹180.9 crore, from ₹122 crore in Q4FY24.

Meanwhile, the total expenses gained 50.7 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,687.3 crore in Q4FY25, from ₹1,119.7 crore in Q4FY24.  

Power Mech dividend

Power Mech board has approved the final dividend on equity shares at the rate of 12.5 per cent i.e. ₹1.25 per equity share of ₹10 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2025. 
 
“The above-mentioned dividend, if approved by the shareholders in the ensuing annual general meeting, shall be paid within 30 days of such approval,” the company said.

About Power Mech Projects

Power Mech Projects is among the leading infrastructure and construction companies with a strong focus on the power and infrastructure sectors. 
 
The company offers services such as the erection, testing, and commissioning (ETC) of boilers, turbines, and generators, along with Balance of Plant (BOP) works. 
 
Power Mech Projects is also actively involved in the operation and maintenance (O&M) of power plants and undertakes civil construction works related to power projects. Its expertise spans across engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC), making them a key player in delivering integrated solutions for power infrastructure. 
 
In addition to its core power sector operations, the company has diversified into other infrastructure domains including railways, mining, steel, transmission and distribution, and process industries. 
 
With a growing global footprint, the company has executed projects both in India and internationally. Its broad service offerings include engineering design, project management consultancy, procurement, logistics, and inventory management. 
May 23 2025

