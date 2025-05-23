Home / Markets / News / Belrise Industries IPO closes today; subscription rises 3x; GMP at 25%

Belrise Industries IPO closes today; subscription rises 3x; GMP at 25%

Belrise Industries IPO enters the last day of subscription window with a subscription of 2.89 times. The IPO's grey market premium (GMP) stands at ₹23, or 25.56 per cent. Check other details here

Belrise Industries ipo
Kumar Gaurav New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 8:52 AM IST
Belrise Industries IPO Day 3 update, subscription status: The three-day subscription window to bid for the initial public offering (IPO) of Belrise Industries is set to close today, May 23, 2025. The public offering has received a decent response from investors so far. BSE data showed that the ₹2,150 crore offering of Belrise Industries received bids for 51,09,81,532 shares against 17,70,58,824 shares on offer, resulting in an oversubscription of 2.89 times by the end of the second day of subscription.
 
Among the investor categories, Non-institutional investors (NIIs) led the demand by oversubscribing the category reserved for them by 8.96 times. This was followed by retail investors, who bid for 1.54 times, and Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), who bid for 0.69 times.

Belrise Industries IPO details

Belrise Industries IPO is a book-built issue, which comprises an entirely fresh issue of equity shares, with no offer-for-sale (OFS) component. The company has set the price band at ₹85–90 per share, and the lot size at 166 shares.
 
To bid for one lot or 166 shares of Belrise Industries IPO, a retail investor would require a minimum of ₹14,940, taking the upper end of the IPO price into consideration. A retail investor can bid for a maximum of 13 lots or 2,158 shares, with an investment amount of ₹1,94,220.

Belrise Industries IPO grey market premium (GMP)

The unlisted shares of Belrise Industries continued to command a decent premium in the grey market on the last day of the subscription period. Sources tracking unofficial market activities revealed that Belrise Industries shares were seen trading at around ₹113 per share, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹23 or 25.56 per cent over the upper end of the issue price.

Belrise Industries IPO review

Belrise Industries has also received favourable reviews from brokerages including Choice Broking (Subscribe), ICICI Securities (Subscribe), and Anand Rathi Research Team (Subscribe for long-term).

Belrise Industries IPO allotment date, listing date

As the public offering closes for subscription today, the basis of allotment of Belrise Industries shares is likely to take place on Monday, May 26, 2025. The company's shares will be credited into demat accounts on Tuesday, May 27, 2025.
 
Belrise Industries shares are slated to make their debut on D-Street with a tentative listing on the BSE and NSE on Wednesday, May 28, 2025.

Belrise Industries IPO objective

Belrise Industries intends to use the net proceeds from the IPO to repay or prepay, in full or in part, certain outstanding borrowings. A portion of the funds will also be allocated for general corporate purposes.

Belrise Industries IPO registrar. lead managers

MUFG InTime India (formerly Link InTime India) is the registrar for the IPO. The book-running lead managers for the offering are Axis Capital, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India), Jefferies India, and SBI Capital Markets.

About Belrise Industries

Belrise Industries is an Indian automotive component manufacturer, specialising in safety-critical and precision-engineered parts for two-, three-, and four-wheelers, as well as commercial and agricultural vehicles. In FY24, the company held a 24 per cent market share in the two-wheeler metal components segment. Its broad product range includes chassis systems, polymer and suspension components, BIW (body-in-white) structures, and exhaust systems for both electric and internal combustion engine vehicles.
First Published: May 23 2025 | 8:40 AM IST

Explore News

