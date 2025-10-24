Here's why Sammaan Capital shares rose 5% to hit 52-week high on bourses

"We hereby certify that our Company has made timely payment of interest in respect of the following Secured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures issued through a public issue and listed on the stock exchange," the company said in an exchange filing on the NSE.

The housing finance company's shares have yielded positive returns in the last one year. In the past one month, the counter has gained 34.17 per cent, while it gained 39.95 per cent in the last six months, according to BSE data.

At 10:18 AM on Friday, Sammaan Capital shares were trading at ₹181.80 per share, up 4.24 per cent from its previous close of ₹174.40 per share on the BSE. In contrast, the benchmark BSE SENSEX was trading at 84,464.90, lower by 91.50 points or 0.11 per cent from its previous close. During the day, a total of 23.96 million equity shares of Sammaan Capital, estimated to be worth ₹433.08, exchanged hands on the BSE and NSE.

In the span of the last one year, Sammaan Capital shares have yielded a return of 30.70 per cent to its investors. For the year-to-date, the stock has gained 18.75 per cent.

Housing Finance Company's shares had touched their 52-week low of ₹97.80 per share on April 7 this year. The counter has appreciated nearly 87 per cent since then.