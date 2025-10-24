Home / Markets / News / Here's why Sammaan Capital shares rose 5% to hit 52-week high on bourses

The company's stock price advanced 4.90 per cent to reach a 52-week high of ₹182.95 per share on the BSE after the company announced that it had made timely payment of interest on its NCDs

Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 11:02 AM IST
Sammaan Capital Share Price: Shares of housing finance company Sammaan Capital were in high demand and hit a 52-week high on the bourses, in an otherwise tepid market, on Friday, October 24, 2025. The Sammaan Capital's stock price advanced 4.90 per cent to reach a 52-week high of ₹182.95 per share on the BSE after the company announced that it had made timely payment of interest on its secured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs).
 
"We hereby certify that our Company has made timely payment of interest in respect of the following Secured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures issued through a public issue and listed on the stock exchange," the company said in an exchange filing on the NSE. 
(Source: Exchange filing). 
                   
At 10:18 AM on Friday, Sammaan Capital shares were trading at ₹181.80 per share, up 4.24 per cent from its previous close of ₹174.40 per share on the BSE. In contrast, the benchmark BSE SENSEX was trading at 84,464.90, lower by 91.50 points or 0.11 per cent from its previous close. During the day, a total of 23.96 million equity shares of Sammaan Capital, estimated to be worth ₹433.08, exchanged hands on the BSE and NSE.
 
The housing finance company's shares have yielded positive returns in the last one year. In the past one month, the counter has gained 34.17 per cent, while it gained 39.95 per cent in the last six months, according to BSE data.  ALSO READ | Laurus Labs shares drop 3% despite analysts' bullish outlook; details here 
In the span of the last one year, Sammaan Capital shares have yielded a return of 30.70 per cent to its investors. For the year-to-date, the stock has gained 18.75 per cent.
 
Housing Finance Company's shares had touched their 52-week low of ₹97.80 per share on April 7 this year. The counter has appreciated nearly 87 per cent since then.
 

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 10:48 AM IST

