Shares price of Hindalco Industries today

Shares of Hindalco Industries hit an all-time high of ₹824.50, as they rallied 4 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes in an otherwise subdued market.

Till 09:42 AM; a combined 4.4 million equity shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.03 per cent at 84,531.

Meanwhile, in the past one month, Hindalco has outperformed the market by gaining 11 per cent, as compared to 3.4 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. Further, in the past six months, the stock has surged 31 per cent, as against 6 per cent gain in the benchmark index.

What’s driving the stock price of Aditya Birla Group Company? On Friday, aluminium stocks such as Hindalco, National Aluminium (Nalco) and Vedanta gained up to 4 per cent, as Aluminium prices on the London Metals Exchange (LME) crossed the mark of $2,850 per tonne. PTI reported. Analysts said fresh positions created by traders amid demand from consuming industries supported aluminium prices in the futures market, the news agency reported. ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 200 pts, Nifty below 25,850; FMCG, banks drag; metal shine In the domestic market, aluminium prices on Thursday rose to ₹268.65 per kilogram in the futures trade as speculators built up fresh positions amid a positive trend in the spot market,Analysts said fresh positions created by traders amid demand from consuming industries supported aluminium prices in the futures market, the news agency reported.

According to a Bloomberg report, copper climbed to its highest price in two weeks after Goldman Sachs Group Inc. pointed to a near-term bullish view among traders. A conservative production target from Chilean miner Antofagasta Plc added to supply worries, with the miner expecting to hit the low end of its production targets for this year, the report suggested. Meanwhile, after the record profitability of FY25, Hindalco sustained its growth momentum with a strong first quarter performance, driven by operational efficiencies, cost control, and an enhanced product mix. In Q1FY26, Hindalco’s consolidated EBITDA stood at ₹8,673 crore, up 9 per cent from the same quarter last year, and net profit increased to ₹4,004 crore, up 30 per cent over the prior year quarter. The robust results were driven by a strong performance by the India business, and a resilient performance by Novelis.

Aluminium India Upstream business continued to outperform with industry-best EBITDA margins of 44 per cent. Aluminium India Downstream had a stellar quarter and reported its strongest quarterly performance with 2x EBITDA growth, the management said while announcing Q1 results on August 12, 2025. ALSO READ: South India Paper Mills hits 20% upper circuit on posting Q2 results Meanwhile, over the past few years, the domestic rolled and foil products industries have seen an increase in imports, especially from China and the free trade agreement (FTA) countries, at lower prices. The government has supported the aluminium industry by imposing Anti-Dumping Duty (‘ADD’) on imports of flat-rolled products from China. The foil industry has petitioned with the Government on imposing ADD on foil imports from China to support the industry against unfair trade practices, Hindalco said in its FY25 annual report.

India’s economic trajectory, marked by robust consumption growth and rapid urbanisation, presents an opportunity for the aluminium and copper sector. The national target of achieving 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 20304, with a strong emphasis on solar photovoltaic (PV) systems and wind sector, is expected to significantly increase demand for aluminium and copper. The automotive sector’s shift to electrification is also boosting copper demand, with electric vehicles (EVs) requiring 3 to 4 times more copper than their Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) vehicle counterparts, the company said. Hindalco’s Q2 results on November 7, 2025 Hindalco Industries has informed BSE that the meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on November 7, 2025, inter alia, to consider and approve considering and approving the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ending September 30, 2025.