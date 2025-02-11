Sequent Scientific share price: Sequent Scientific share price dropped as much as 5.52 per cent to hit an intraday low of Rs 148 per share on Tuesday, February 11, 2025.

The fall in Sequent Scientific share price came after the company reported a 58.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) drop in profit at Rs 3.4 crore in Q3FY25. The company had posted a profit of Rs 8.2 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal year (Q3FY24)

The company’s revenue, however, surged 18.7 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs Rs 390.8 crore in the Q3FY25, from Rs 329.3 crore in Q3FY24.

At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) also soared 56 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 34.4 crore in the December quarter of FY245, from Rs 22.1 crore in the same quarter last year. Ebitda margin expanded 210 basis points (bps) to 8.8 per cent in Q3FY25, from 6.7 per cent in Q3FY24.

About Sequent Scientific

Sequent Scientific Limited is an animal health company that specialises in the development, manufacturing, and sale of veterinary pharmaceutical products.

The company focuses on creating active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and finished dosage formulations (FDFs), alongside offering a range of analytical services. With a strong commitment to quality, Sequent operates manufacturing facilities in India, Spain, Brazil, and Turkey, and holds approvals from top international regulatory bodies, including USFDA, EUGMP, WHO, and TGA. Sequent serves over 100 countries worldwide, providing comprehensive solutions for livestock, poultry, companion animals, and more.

The company offers a wide array of treatments, including solutions for endoparasites, ectoparasites, protozoa, dermatology, and nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), as well as anti-infectives and nutraceuticals.

Sequent also provides laboratory and technical support services, including analytical solutions such as method validation, stability testing, and microbiology.

The market capitalisation of Sequent Scientific is Rs 3,783 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE SmallCap index.