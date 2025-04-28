Here's why Sonata Software shares soar 6% in trade on Monday, April 28

Sonata Software share price today: Shares of Computers - software & consulting company Follow Stock Market LIVE Updates Today Here Shares of Computers - software & consulting company Sonata Software were in demand on the bourses on Monday, April 28. The company's share price climbed 5.85 per cent to ₹357.70 per share during intra-day trading on Monday. A combined total of nearly 5.5 million equity shares of Sonata Software, estimated to be valued at around ₹190.79 crore, have exchanged hands on the NSE and BSE.

Here’s why Sonata Software was buzzing in trade:

The upward movement in Sonata Software’s share price came after the company announced that it had secured a $73 million, five-year transformational engagement with a major US-based company in the Technology, Media, and Telecom (TMT) sector.

ALSO READ | Tejas Networks shares tumble 14% after Q4; Here's all you need to know “This multi-year partnership marks a pivotal step in the client’s digital strategy to enhance global scalability, accelerate innovation, and optimiSe IT operations through a strategic, AI-first outsourcing model. Sonata was chosen as the partner because of its deep engineering expertise, nimble delivery model, and proven track record in driving AI-powered business transformation,” Sonata Software said in the release.

Under this engagement, Sonata will establish a dedicated AI-enabled Modernization Engineering Center in India. The program will cover critical areas, including platform engineering, cloud transformation (Amazon Cloud), enterprise systems (Salesforce, Workday), cybersecurity, data services, and modern application development—all built on a foundation of automation and scalable engineering practices.

ALSO READ | RBL Bank shares rally 6% after Q4 results; Key earnings highlights here “This is the second-largest deal in Sonata’s history—and a proud milestone for Team Sonata,” said Samir Dhir, Managing Director and CEO of Sonata Software. “It reflects our unique positioning as a right-sized partner for enterprises seeking deep moderniSation capabilities and AI-first transformation. We are excited to help our client unlock new levels of speed, agility, and digital resilience.”

About Sonata Software:

Headquartered in Bengaluru, Sonata Software is an IT services and solutions company based in Bangalore, specializing in modernization engineering and digital transformation. The company's bouquet of ModerniSation Engineering Services cuts across data, cloud, Dynamics, automation, cybersecurity, and newer technologies like Generative AI, Microsoft Fabric, and other modernisation platforms. Sonata Software has a strong global presence, including key regions such as North America, the UK, Europe, APAC, and ANZ. The company has a market capitalisation of ₹9,970.50 crore on the NSE, as of April 18. The company is a constituent of the Nifty 500 index.

Sonata Software shares have dropped nearly 49 per cent year-to-date. In contrast, the benchmark Nifty50 has logged gains of nearly 2 percent during the same period.

Sonata Software shares have a 52-week range of ₹763.70 - ₹286.40 on the NSE.