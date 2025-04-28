Home / Markets / News / Midcap Alert: Marico, AIA Engg, Persistent can rally up to 22%; hint charts

Midcap Alert: Marico, AIA Engg, Persistent can rally up to 22%; hint charts

These 3 midcap stocks, across sectors, have witnessed a positive breakout on different key parameters, show technical charts.

trading, markets
trading, markets
Rex Cano Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2025 | 12:11 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Equity benchmark indices - the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty - have rallied around 12 per cent from the April 7 lows, in barely three weeks amid renewed buying interest in the stock market. As such, several stocks too have recovered from lower levels, and few have given a fresh buy signal as per technical charts.  Here are three midcap stocks - AIA Engineering, Marico, Persistent Systems - that have given a technical breakout on three different parameters, and look poised for further gains. As per the technical charts, these 3 midcap stocks can potentially rally up to 22 per cent from present levels.  Here's a detailed technical analysis on each of these stocks.  AIA Engineering  Current Price: ₹ 3,209  Upside Potential: 15%  Support: ₹ 3,169; ₹ 3,095; ₹ 3,030  Resistance: ₹ 3,260; ₹ 3,380; ₹ 3,495; ₹ 3,650  AIA Engineering stock has given a breakout based on the key momentum oscillators such as the Stochastic Slow and Moving Average Convergence-Divergence - which have seen a positive crossover. Further, the stock too has climbed above its 20-Daily Moving Average (20-DMA). CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART  Technical chart suggests that the near-term bias for the stock is expected to remain favourable as long as the stock trades above ₹ 3,169; below which strong support for the stock can be expected around ₹ 3,095 and ₹ 3,030 levels.  On the upside, stock can potentially zoom towards ₹ 3,690 levels - which implies a likely 15 per cent upside from present levels. Interim resistance for the stock can be anticipated around ₹ 3,260, ₹ 3,380, ₹ 3,495 and ₹ 3,650 levels.  ALSO READ: Mid, smallcaps outrun large-cap peers in recent market pullback. Will it last?  Marico  Current Price: ₹ 713  Upside Potential: 19.9%  Support: ₹ 705; ₹ 694; ₹ 675  Resistance: ₹ 743; ₹ 770; ₹ 807  Marico stock has witnessed the formation of 'Golden Cross' on the daily chart - meaning the 50-DMA of the stock has crossed-over the 200-DMA. Technically, 'Golden Cross' is considered as a positive development, as it implies that the shorter-term moving averages are moving higher. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART  The near-term bias for Marico is likely to remain favourable as long as the stock holds above ₹ 675 levels, with near support seen at ₹ 705 and ₹ 694 levels. On the upside, the stock is seen trading at record levels, and can potentially zoom to ₹ 855 levels. Intermediate hurdles for the stock can be anticipated around ₹ 743, ₹ 770 and ₹ 807 levels.  ALSO READ: Can RIL stock hit ₹ 2,000-mark post Q4 results in 12 months? Trading view  Persistent Systems  Current Price: ₹ 5,220  Upside Potential: 22.2%  Support: ₹ 5,035; ₹ 4,865; ₹ 4,618  Resistance: ₹ 5,480; ₹ 5,740; ₹ 5,970; ₹ 6,260  Persistent Systems has witnessed a breakout from the super trend line resistance - a key technical indicator the stock was trading below since January 09, 2025. Chart suggests that the bias for this midcap IT stock is likely to remain favourable as long as the stock trades above ₹ 4,618. Near support for the stock is seen at ₹ 5,035 and ₹ 4,865 levels.  On the upside, the stock can potentially rally to ₹ 6,380 levels; with interim resistance likely around ₹ 5,480, ₹ 5,740, ₹ 5,970 and ₹ 6,260 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ramkrishna Forgings plunges 12%, at 52-wk low on heavy volumes; here's why

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex climbs 870 pts to 80,080 led by RIL, Sun Pharma, Tata Steel; oil, PSB gain

Tejas Networks shares tumble 14% after Q4; Here's all you need to know

RIL shares soar 4% after Q4 results; check earnings, analyst reviews here

This smallcap auto stock tanks 10% as M&M to acquire controlling stake

Topics :MidcapsThe Smart Investorstocks technical analysisTrading strategiesMarket trendsstock market tradingMarket technicalsStocks to buyStock callsStock Recommendationstechnical callstechnical chartsAIA EngineeringMaricoPersistent Systems

First Published: Apr 28 2025 | 12:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story