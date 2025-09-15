Here's why Sterling Tools share price soared over 9% in trade on Sep 15

Shares of automotive component manufacturer Sterling Tools were ruling higher on the bourses on Monday, September 15, 2025. The company’s shares advanced 9.31 per cent to hit a fresh intraday high of ₹361.95 per share on the NSE during the day’s trading session.

The company’s shares continued to trade northward on the bourses. At 2:53 PM on Monday, shares of Sterling Tools were seen exchanging hands at ₹345.80 per share, up 4.44 per cent from its previous close of ₹331.10 on the NSE. A combined total of nearly 0.4 million equity shares of Sterling Tools, estimated to be worth ₹13.50 crore, have exchanged hands so far on the BSE and NSE today.

The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹1,251.98 crore. The company’s share price is currently 34 per cent up from its 52-week low of ₹270, touched on April 7 this year. Why were Sterling Tools shares in demand today? The upward movement in the company’s share price came on the back of the news that Sterling Tools, through its subsidiary, Sterling Gtake E-Mobility (SGEM), is foraying into EV On-board Chargers and DC/DC converters for electric vehicles. The company informed the exchanges that SGEM has signed Technology License and Supply Agreements with Landworld Technology Co. Ltd., China, to locally manufacture On-board Chargers, DC/DC Converters, and Multi-Function Units (incorporating On-board Chargers, DC/DC Converters, as well as Power Distribution Units (PDUs)).