Home / Markets / News / Apollo Micro Systems stock zooms 101% in 6 weeks. What's behind the rally?

Apollo Micro Systems stock zooms 101% in 6 weeks. What's behind the rally?

Shares of Apollo Micro Systems hit a new high of ₹341.05, soaring 6 per cent on the BSE in Monday's intra-day trade.

Rocket
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 1:59 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Apollo Micro Systems share price today

 
Shares of Apollo Micro Systems continued their upward movement, hitting a new high of ₹341.05, soaring 6 per cent on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade. The stock price of the smallcap aerospace & defence company was quoting higher for the fourth straight trading day, soaring 25 per cent during the period.
 
In the past six weeks, the stock has more-than-doubled or skyrocketed 101 per cent from a level of ₹170 on August 1, 2025. It has bounced back 287 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹88.10 touched on October 23, 2024.
 
At 01:04 PM; Apollo Micro Systems was trading 3.3 per cent higher at ₹332.80, as compared to 0.02 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. A combined 21.44 million equity shares of Apollo Micro Systems changed hands on the NSE and BSE.
 

Why is Apollo Micro Systems outperforming the market?

 
On September 11, 2025, Apollo Strategic Technologies (ASTPL), a step-down subsidiary of the company, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Dynamic Engineering and Design Inc., USA for technology transfer, co-development, and potential licensed production of rocket motors for BM-21 Grad ER and Non-ER rockets. 
 
The collaboration, formalised at DSEI London 2025, is aimed at indigenising propulsion technologies for multi-barrel rocket systems. The company group, which has already developed the 122mm rocket warhead in-house, plans to begin trials soon and target full-scale production by mid-2026.
 
This strategic collaboration will enable Apollo to integrate indigenously developed warheads with domestically produced rocket motors, marking a significant milestone in India’s private defence manufacturing sector, the company said in an exchange filing.
 
The BM-21 Grad rockets remain among the most widely demanded unguided rockets in the global defence market. With this initiative, Apollo Group will emerge as one of the private companies in India to offer a fully in-house developed rocket system, of this calibre strengthening India’s position in the global defence supply chain and contributing to the Government of India’s vision of self-reliance in defence production.
 

Defence sector outlook

 
India offers a diverse range of military products to other countries, including aircraft, systems for navy ships and missile technology and equipment. Despite regulatory challenges and international competition, India has a big opportunity to sell to new and emerging markets, Apollo Micro Systems said in its FY25 annual report.
 
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has approved the Defence Procurement Manual (DPM) 2025 to streamline revenue procurement worth nearly ₹1 trillion annually for the Armed Forces. The revised manual focuses on self-reliance, faster decision-making, and greater participation from private firms, MSMEs, start-ups, and DPSUs. 
 
The manual, revised after 2009, also supports indigenisation, innovation, and digital procurement, aiming to boost domestic defence manufacturing while ensuring timely availability of resources for operational readiness. MOD is also working to finalise a revised version of the Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP) 2020 (a document that lays out the procurement procedures for capital acquisitions like jets, tanks, submarines and warships) before the end of 2025.
 
The DPM 2025 is a structural positive for the defence sector as it simplifies procurement, reduces execution risks, and ensures faster order flow. By lowering penalties, assuring order guarantees, and enabling greater private participation, the policy improves visibility for both DPSUs and private firms. The emphasis on indigenisation and digital procurement strengthens long-term growth prospects, positioning Indian defence companies to scale production, expand exports, and play a larger role in global supply chains, ICICI Securities said in a note.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty slip in seesaw trade; IT, pharma stocks drag; SMIDs outperform

Premium

India VIX dips to record lows despite FII selling as DIIs cushion impact

These 2 defence-related microcap stocks can rally up to 18%, suggest charts

Vodafone Idea gains for 4th straight day, up 26% in September; here's why

Airfloa Rail Tech IPO closes today: Subscription nears 133x, GMP at 118%

Topics :Buzzing stocksstock market tradingMarket trendsApollo Micro Systemsdefence firmsSmallcapThe Smart Investor

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 1:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story