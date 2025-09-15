DCX Systems share price: DCX Systems share price was trading higher on Monday, with the scrip rising up to 3.90 per cent to an intraday high of ₹285.75 per share.

Around 1:40 PM, DCX Systems shares were trading 1.25 per cent higher at ₹278.45 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading flat at 81,903.37 levels.

What triggered the northward move in DCX Systems shares today?

DCX Systems share price rose after the company announced that it has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Tamil Nadu to establish a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility for its upcoming joint venture with Israel’s ELTA Systems Ltd.

In an exchange filing, DCX Systems said, “We are pleased to inform you that the Company has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Government of Tamil Nadu (GoTN) through its Nodal Agency “Guidance” at ‘T N Rising Investment Conclave’ held on September 11, 2025 at Hosur, Tamil Nadu, in the august presence of Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru M K Stalin, to set up a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility for the JVC at Hosur, Tamil Nadu, one of the Defence Industrial Corridors in India, pursuant to Tamil Nadu Industrial policy 2021 and the Tamil Nadu Aerospace and Defence Industrial Policy 2022 of Government of Tamil Nadu.”

The MoU, inked at the 'Tamil Nadu Rising Investment Conclave' in Hosur in the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin, will see the plant set up in one of India's Defence Industrial Corridors. The facility will focus on the production of airborne maritime radar systems, fire control radars, and other radar systems for airborne and land applications under the 'Make in India' initiative. As part of the agreement, Tamil Nadu's nodal agency, Guidance, will provide infrastructure support and regulatory facilitation, helping the JV secure necessary approvals, clearances, and incentives in line with the state's industrial and defence policies.