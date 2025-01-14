Business Standard

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 | 11:26 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Angel One shares drop 7% in trade; here's how company fared in Q3FY25

Angel One shares drop 7% in trade; here's how company fared in Q3FY25

Brokerage Angel One on Monday, after market hours, reported its third-quarter profit at Rs 281 crore as compared to Rs 260.31 crore, a rise 8 per cent Y-o-Y

Angel One

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2025 | 11:25 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Angel One shares slipped 7 per cent in Tuesday's trade on BSE, logging an intraday low at Rs 2,273 per share. The selling pressure in the stock came after the company reported the smallest quarterly profit rise in Q3 since listing in 2020 on the backdrop of tighter regulations in the derivative sector. Sequentially too the company's financials looked weak. 
 
Around 10:43 AM, Angel One share price was down 2.95 per cent at Rs 2,372.05 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.34 per cent at 76,589.49. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 21,380.4 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at Rs 3,893.45 per share and the 52-week low was at Rs 2,027.25 per share. 
 
 
Brokerage Angel One on Monday, after market hours, reported its third-quarter profit at Rs 281 crore as compared to Rs 260.31 crore, a rise of 8 per cent year-on-year (y-o-Y). However, on a sequential basis, profit fell 33.5 per cent.
 
The company's revenue for the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,262 crore as compared to Rs 1,059 crore a year ago, up 19.2 per cent. On a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis revenue decreased by 16 per cent. 
 
 The company's Earnings before interest, tax, amortisation, and depreciation (Ebitda) stood at Rs 496 crore, up 25 per cent Y-o-Y, as compared to Rs 398 crore. Ebitda margin increased 170 basis points (bps) to 39.3 per cent as compared to 37.6 per cent a year ago.  

Also Read

Media Majors, stock market, share market, stock trading

Stocks to Watch, Jan 14: HCL Tech, Angel One, Quadrant Future, BEL

Angel One

Angel One Q3FY25 results: Net profit increases 8% to Rs 281 crore

BSE

Q3 FY25 results Jan 13: HCL Tech, Delta among 14 to report earnings today

buy, sell, stocks, share

Paytm, Angel One, Kalyan Jewellers among 6 stocks with huge short build-up

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Angel One, Kalyan Jewel among 5 F&O stocks with short positions in 3 days

 
India's market regulator in October tightened the rules for equity derivatives, raising the entry barrier and making it more costly to trade in the asset class.
 
Indian authorities had raised concerns about the unchecked explosion of retail investors trading in derivatives.
 
Angel One, which provides trading and investing services through its app, said third-quarter average daily turnover dropped by nearly 12 per cent when compared with the second quarter.
 
"While a few regulations introduced this quarter caused a temporary industry-wide impact ... our aggressive client acquisition strategy, coupled with the normalisation of client activity, will drive the renewed growth momentum in the coming quarters," Angel One's Managing Director Dinesh Thakkar said.
 
In the past one year, Angel One shares have lost 35.6 per cent against Sensex's rise of 5.1 per cent. 
 

More From This Section

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex climbs 450 pts to 76,800; BSE Mid, Smallcap gain, Metal, PSB up over 3%

Adani group

Adani Group shares in focus; Power, Green, Energy Solutions gain up to 12%

Markets, bulls, bears, stocks, trading, technicals, market technical, technical analysis

Biocon, Marico among 5 mid-, small-cap stocks holding fort in a weak market

equity trading volumes, share market

United Spirits plummets 5% after Hina Nagarajan set to step down as MD, CEO

Biocon

Biocon extends rally, up 6% in 2 days on HSBC, Motilal Oswal 'Buy' upgrade

Topics : Angel one S&P BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50 Buzzing stocks Q3 results Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY BSE Sensex stock market trading share market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 14 2025 | 11:18 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIs Stock market holiday on 14Gold-Silver Price TodayLaxmi Dental IPO opens todayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon