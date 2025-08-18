Here's why this infrastructure stock climbed 3% in trade on August 18

Dilip Buildcon share price today: Shares of infrastructure development company Dilip Buildcon are in demand on the bourses on Monday, August 18, 2025. The company's share price advanced by 2.68 per cent to log an intra-day high of ₹492 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) during the day’s trading session. A combined total of nearly 0.56 million shares of Dilip Buildcon, estimated to be valued at around ₹27 crore, exchanged hands on the BSE and NSE.

At last check, Dilip Buildcon shares were trading at ₹487.60 per share, up 1.76 per cent from the previous close of ₹475.60 on the NSE.

Why are Dilip Buildcon shares trading higher today? The buying interest in the stock followed the company’s announcement that the DBL-RBL JV had received the Letter of Acceptance (LoA) for the construction of the Gurugram Metro Corridor between Millennium City Centre and Cyber City (26.65 km), along with a spur from Basai Village to Dwarka Expressway (1.85 km), comprising a total of 27 stations. According to the details availble on the exchanges, the project is valued at ₹1,503.63 crore (including GST). The scope of work includes the construction of a viaduct and 14 elevated stations from Millennium City Centre to Sector 9 (inclusive), from chainage (-)381 m to 12,603 m, a spur to Dwarka Expressway (1.85 km), a ramp to the depot at Sector 33, and an underpass at Bhaktawar Chowk. The scope excludes pre-engineered building (PEB) and architectural finishing works.

Additional order win Separately, the company has informed that the DBL-Ramky Consortium has been declared as the L-1 bidder for a tender floated by the Rajasthan Water Grid Corporation Limited (formerly Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project Corporation Limited). The order, worth ₹295.2 crore, is based on the Hybrid Annuity Model. The project is for the construction of a feeder from Isarda to Khura, Chainpura to Bandh Baretha in Bharatpur, including all components, with operation and maintenance (O&M) for a period of 20 years. About Dilip Buildcon Dilip Buildcon is a leading infrastructure development company engaged in Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) projects. It undertakes construction of roads, bridges, dams, canals, metro rail viaducts, airports, and buildings across 19 states and one union territory in India.

The company’s operations span EPC projects, infrastructure maintenance, and operations, particularly for BOT (Build-Operate-Transfer) road projects. Dilip Buildcon has also diversified into sectors such as irrigation, mining excavation, airports, and metro rail. It has executed complex highway development projects and has received several awards and recognitions for its work. As of August 18, 2025, the company has a market capitalisation of ₹7,910.25 crore on the NSE. Dilip Buildcon share price history Shares of Dilip Buildcon have yielded a return of nearly 18 per cent over the past six months. However, year-to-date (YTD), the stock has advanced 6.67 per cent, compared to a nearly 5 per cent gain in the benchmark Nifty50 index.