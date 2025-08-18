How long will the GST rate rejig-led rally continue? Here's what charts say

Technical Outlook on BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty
NSE NiftyCurrent Level: 24,900 Likely Target: 26,300 / 24,050 Upside Potential: 5.6% Downside Risk: 3.4% Support: 24,750; 24,580 Resistance: 25,120; 25,200; 25,550; 25,900 Amid today's rally, the NSE Nifty 50 index seems to be testing resistance around its 50-Day Moving Average (50-DMA), which stands at 25,020 levels. The daily chart, further, shows presence of a key resistance at 25,120 levels. The near-term bias is likely to remain subdued as long as the Nifty quotes this key level on a closing basis.
BSE SensexCurrent Level: 81,350 Likely Target: 83,600 / 78,765 Upside Potential: 2.8% Downside Risk: 3.2% Support: 81,200; 80,400; 79,900; 79,500; 79,100 Resistance: 82,000; 82,470; 82,865; 83,250 The BSE Sensex seems to be tantalizingly poised, with near support seen at 81,200 levels, and resistance at 82,000-mark. Charts suggest break and consistent trade above 82,000-mark can trigger a rally towards 83,600 levels, with interim resistance likely around 82,470, 82,865 and 83,250 levels. On the flip side, Sensex's inability to sustain above 81,200 levels can drag it back to 80,400 levels; below which an extended fall towards 78,765 levels cannot be ruled out. Interim support for the BSE benchmark index can be anticipated around 79,900, 79,500 and 79,100 levels.
