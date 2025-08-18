Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty up 300 pts, Nifty eyes 25k as PM Modi hints at GST reforms

Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday, August 18, 2025: Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, are likely to witness a positive start following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of GST reforms in his Independence Day speech. PM Modi hinted at next-generation GST reforms by Diwali 2025.

In addition, investors will cheer S&P Global Ratings’ upgrade of India’s sovereign credit rating from BBB- to BBB with a stable outlook, the first such move in over 18 years

At 8:15 AM, GIFT Nifty Futures were trading at 24,920 levels, up 302 points or 1.24 per cent.

Asian markets opened on a mixed notes as US-Russia talks concluded without a ceasefire agreement. Last checked, Japan's Nikkei 225 index was up 0.4 per cent, while South Korea's KOSPI index was down 0.8 per cent.

ALSO READ | Midcap carousel readies for September reshuffle spin in Nifty 150 On Friday, Wall Street settled lower as investors booked profits after a strong week. The S&P 500 index fell 0.3 per cent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average settled almost flat with a positive bias.

IPO Corner