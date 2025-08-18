Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty up 300 pts, Nifty eyes 25k as PM Modi hints at GST reforms
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Investors will cheer S&P Global Ratings' upgrade of India's sovereign credit rating from BBB- to BBB with a stable outlook
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday, August 18, 2025: Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, are likely to witness a positive start following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of GST reforms in his Independence Day speech. PM Modi hinted at next-generation GST reforms by Diwali 2025.
In addition, investors will cheer S&P Global Ratings’ upgrade of India’s sovereign credit rating from BBB- to BBB with a stable outlook, the first such move in over 18 years
At 8:15 AM, GIFT Nifty Futures were trading at 24,920 levels, up 302 points or 1.24 per cent.
Asian markets opened on a mixed notes as US-Russia talks
concluded without a ceasefire agreement. Last checked, Japan's Nikkei 225 index was up 0.4 per cent, while South Korea's KOSPI index was down 0.8 per cent.
IPO Corner
In the mainboard IPO segment
, the basis of allotment of shares for Regaal Resources IPO will be finalised today. In the SME space, the issue of Studio LSD will open for public subscription. ANB Metal Cast and Medistep Healthcare will make their debut on the NSE SME platform. Star Imaging and Path Lab will list on BSE SME platform.