Here's why this 'X' group stock skyrocketed 14% on November 8; details here

Brahmaputra Infrastructure share price: Shares of construction company Brahmaputra Infrastructure were buzzing in trade on Friday, November 08, 2024.

Brahmaputra Infrastructure share price rallied as much as 13.93 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 73.50 per share.

The uptick in Brahmaputra Infrastructure share price came after the company announced that its JV, Brahmaputra – PKV JV, has bagged an order worth Rs 91.5 crore from the office of Telecommunication Consultants India, a Government of India enterprise.

In an exchange filing, Brahmaputra Infrastructure said, “ We would like to inform you that tBrahmaputra Infrastructure have received a LOA from the office of Telecommunication Consultants India ( A Govt of India Enterprise) in the name of of Joint Venture Brahmaputra – PKV JV for the execution of the contract for construction of Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) at Aalo, Village (Combo) Distt West Siang, in the state of Arunachal Pradesh & Construction of EMRS at Ziro II, Village (Comp) Distt Lower Subansiri, in Arunachal Pradesh.”

Under the terms of the order, Brahmaputra Infrastructure will be responsible for the Construction of EMRS (Eklavya Model Residential School) at Aalo, Village (Combo) Distt West Siang, in the state of Arunachal Pradesh & Construction of EMRS (Eklavya Model Residential School) at Ziro II , Village (Comp) Distt Lower Subansiri, in the state of Arunachal Pradesh.

The company will be required to complete the project in 24 months, Brahmaputra Infrastructure said in a statement.

Established in 1998, Brahmaputra Infrastructure operates in the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) and Real Estate Development sectors. The company has expertise in the construction of bridges, flyovers, highways, airports, buildings, tunnels, and mining projects. With a strong foundation in civil infrastructure, Brahmaputra Infrastructure has developed and managed the largest shopping mall in Northeast India and has successfully executed large-scale projects across India.

The company’s business spans two main divisions. Firstly, the EPC Division, which offers comprehensive turnkey solutions for infrastructure projects, and secondly, the Real Estate Division, which maintains inventories such as shopping malls and industrial parks.

Brahmaputra Infrastructure’s clientele includes government and corporate entities such as HSCC, PWD Assam, Ministry of Road & Transport, Northeast Frontier Railways, Border Roads Organisation, DDA, IRCON, IIT Guwahati, NHAI, and Reliance Infra, among others.

The market capitalisation of Brahmaputra Infrastructure is Rs 206 crore, according to BSE

The 52-week high of Brahmaputra Infrastructure is Rs 114.40 per share while its 52-week low is Rs 48.69 apiece.