Home / Markets / News / Here's why CLN Energy share price hit all-time high today; details here

Here's why CLN Energy share price hit all-time high today; details here

CLN Energy shares surged today after the company successfully completed the first phase of its Lithium-Ion battery supply project for Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL).

stock market trading
CLN Energy, founded in 2019 and headquartered in Delhi NCR, is a manufacturer specialising in custom lithium-ion batteries, electric motors, and powertrain components for electric vehicles (EVs) and stationary energy storage systems.
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 11:42 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
CLN Energy share price: CLN Energy shares hit a record high of ₹570.15 on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, and were locked in the 5 per cent upper circuit.
 
At 11:40 AM , CLN Energy share price continued to remain locked in the 5 per cent upper circuit at 570.15. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 83,502.68, down 0.23 per cent.
 

Why did CLN Energy share price rise today?

 
CLN Energy shares surged today after the company successfully completed the first phase of its Lithium-Ion battery supply project for Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL).
 
In an exchange filing, the company said, “CLN Energy is pleased to announce a key milestone in its Lithium-Ion battery supply project for Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a leading telecom service provider in India. The first phase of the supply, scheduled for completion by June 2025, was successfully dispatched.”
 
The company further stated that it is now actively progressing with the second phase, which is on track for completion by the committed deadline of July 14, 2025.
 
CLN secured a tender valued at approximately ₹107.91 crore (PO order ₹77 crore) to supply Lithium-Ion batteries.
 
“This win highlights the company's technical capabilities and reinforces its commitment to supporting critical infrastructure with clean and reliable energy solutions,” the company said.
 
The company also said that it remains focused on maintaining timely delivery and high product quality throughout the project, further strengthening its reputation as a trusted partner in the telecom and energy sectors  Track Stock Market LIVE Updates

CLN Energy listing

 
CLN Energy made a decent debut on the BSE SME platform on January 30, 2025, with its shares listing at ₹256, 2.4 per cent premium over the IPO price of ₹250.
 

About CLN Energy 

 
CLN Energy, founded in 2019 and headquartered in Delhi NCR, is a manufacturer specialising in custom lithium-ion batteries, electric motors, and powertrain components for electric vehicles (EVs) and stationary energy storage systems. 
 
The company primarily operates in the B2B segment, offering tailored solutions for sectors such as solar energy, telecommunications, and smart city infrastructure. 
 
The company’s diverse product portfolio includes lithium-ion battery packs ranging from 2KWh to 500KWh, electric motors, controllers, chargers, and advanced Battery Management Systems (BMS). 
 
CLN Energy also provides prototyping and fully customised development services to meet specific client requirements. 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Bajaj twins, Eternal drag Sensex 200 pts; Nifty below 25,500; Crizac IPO opens

Premium

Is the worst over for BluSmart cab parent company Gensol Engineering stock?

Nifty, Bank Nifty key levels as indices falter; 3 breakout stocks to watch

Ceigall India share jumps 6% as arm bags order worth ₹1199.30-cr from NHAI

Tyre stocks in focus: Apollo, Balkrishna, Ceat rally up to 5%; here's why

Topics :Share Market TodayBuzzing stocksS&P BSE SensexNifty50Indian equitiesMARKETS TODAYshare marketMarket trends

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 11:42 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story