Here's why CLN Energy share price hit all-time high today; details here

CLN Energy share price: CLN Energy shares hit a record high of ₹570.15 on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, and were locked in the 5 per cent upper circuit.

At 11:40 AM , CLN Energy share price continued to remain locked in the 5 per cent upper circuit at 570.15. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 83,502.68, down 0.23 per cent.

Why did CLN Energy share price rise today?

CLN Energy shares surged today after the company successfully completed the first phase of its Lithium-Ion battery supply project for Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL).

In an exchange filing, the company said, “CLN Energy is pleased to announce a key milestone in its Lithium-Ion battery supply project for Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a leading telecom service provider in India. The first phase of the supply, scheduled for completion by June 2025, was successfully dispatched.”

The company further stated that it is now actively progressing with the second phase, which is on track for completion by the committed deadline of July 14, 2025. CLN secured a tender valued at approximately ₹107.91 crore (PO order ₹77 crore) to supply Lithium-Ion batteries. “This win highlights the company's technical capabilities and reinforces its commitment to supporting critical infrastructure with clean and reliable energy solutions,” the company said. Track Stock Market LIVE Updates The company also said that it remains focused on maintaining timely delivery and high product quality throughout the project, further strengthening its reputation as a trusted partner in the telecom and energy sectors

CLN Energy listing CLN Energy made a decent debut on the BSE SME platform on January 30, 2025, with its shares listing at ₹256, 2.4 per cent premium over the IPO price of ₹250. About CLN Energy CLN Energy, founded in 2019 and headquartered in Delhi NCR, is a manufacturer specialising in custom lithium-ion batteries, electric motors, and powertrain components for electric vehicles (EVs) and stationary energy storage systems. The company primarily operates in the B2B segment, offering tailored solutions for sectors such as solar energy, telecommunications, and smart city infrastructure. The company’s diverse product portfolio includes lithium-ion battery packs ranging from 2KWh to 500KWh, electric motors, controllers, chargers, and advanced Battery Management Systems (BMS).