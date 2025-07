Tyre stocks in focus: Apollo, Balkrishna, Ceat rally up to 5%; here's why

Tyre companies share price

Shares of tyre companies Apollo Tyres, Balkrishna Industries, Ceat, MRF, JK Tyre & Industries and TVS Srichakra rallied up to 5 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise range-bound market on expectations of the demand momentum to pick up going forward. At 09:40 AM; the BSE Sensex was up 0.06 per cent at 83,751.

FOLLWO STOCK MARKET LATEST UPDATES LIVE However, in the past one month, Apollo Tyres, JK Tyres and Ceat underperformed the market by declining in the range of 1 to 3 per cent, as compared to a 3 per cent rise in the benchmark index.

Automobiles June month sales, outlook June 2025 wholesale volumes reflected divergent trends across segments. The passenger vehicle (PV) segment recorded a low-single-digit year-on-year (YoY) decline, weighed down by subdued domestic demand, partially offset by double-digit YoY export growth. 2W and tractors reported double-digit YoY growth, while commercial vehicle (CV) volumes declined by 3 per cent YoY. The tractor segment posted double-digit YoY growth, driven by expectations of above-normal monsoon, although raw material inflation and price hikes may impact sentiment. Looking ahead, domestic PV wholesales are expected to remain weak in the near term. Analysts at JM Financial Institutional Equities do not anticipate any meaningful recovery in PV demand until the festive season. In 2Ws, recent Reserve Bank of India (RBI) rate cuts and improving rural sentiment should offer near-term support. CV volumes may stay muted over the next one to two months due to stalled construction in the monsoon but are expected to gradually recover, led by higher Government of India capex and improved infrastructure activity.

ALSO READ | Nomura maintains FY26 auto growth forecasts despite June wholesale miss With recovery in export volumes, 2-W industry is well poised to record high single digit volume growth in FY26E, thereby handsomely outperforming other vehicle categories. It is also expected to benefit from rationalisation of personal income tax regime for FY26E with industry players projecting a volume growth of ~6-8 per cent in FY26E, said ICICI Securities in a note. The tractor industry has been witnessing good momentum on account of above normal monsoon 2025, good reservoir levels, strong Rabi outlook and positive terms of trade for farmers. Consequently, the brokerage firm expects tractor industry to report healthy growth in consequent months as well.