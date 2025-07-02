Tyre stocks in focus: Apollo, Balkrishna, Ceat rally up to 5%; here's why

However, in the past one month, Apollo Tyres, JK Tyres and Ceat underperformed the market by declining in the range of 1 to 3 per cent, as compared to a 3 per cent rise in the benchmark index.

Automobiles June month sales, outlook

June 2025 wholesale volumes reflected divergent trends across segments. The passenger vehicle (PV) segment recorded a low-single-digit year-on-year (YoY) decline, weighed down by subdued domestic demand, partially offset by double-digit YoY export growth. 2W and tractors reported double-digit YoY growth, while commercial vehicle (CV) volumes declined by 3 per cent YoY.

The tractor segment posted double-digit YoY growth, driven by expectations of above-normal monsoon, although raw material inflation and price hikes may impact sentiment.

Looking ahead, domestic PV wholesales are expected to remain weak in the near term. Analysts at JM Financial Institutional Equities do not anticipate any meaningful recovery in PV demand until the festive season. In 2Ws, recent Reserve Bank of India (RBI) rate cuts and improving rural sentiment should offer near-term support. CV volumes may stay muted over the next one to two months due to stalled construction in the monsoon but are expected to gradually recover, led by higher Government of India capex and improved infrastructure activity.