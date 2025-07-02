Ceigall India share jumps 6% as arm bags order worth ₹1199.30-cr from NHAI

Ceigall India share price: Ceigall India shares were buzzing in trade on July 2, 2025, with the stock rising up to 6.24 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹288.40 per share.

At 10:32 AM, Ceigall India shares continued to trade higher, up 2.08 per cent at ₹277.10 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading flat with a negative bias at 83,641.72 levels.

Why did Ceigall India share price rise in trade today?

Ceigall India share price rose after the company said its subsidiary, Ceigall Northern Ayodhya Bypass Private Limited, has secured a contract worth ₹1,199.30 crore from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

In an exchange filing, Ceigall India said, "We are pleased to inform you that Ceigall Northern Ayodhya Bypass Private Limited, a subsidiary of the Company, has received a letter dated July 1, 2025 from National Highways Authority of India, notifying July 9, 2025 as the "Appointed Date" for the Project." Under the terms of the projects, Ceigall India will be responsible for construction of 4/6 Lane Northern Ayodhya Bypass total length of 35.40 kms of Part-1 north of NH-27, from km 0+000 to km 30+400 (starting near existing km 112+540, ending at km 139+928 of NH-27) and Part-2 south of NH-27 from km 0+000 to km 5+000 of total length 35.400 on HAM basis under NHDP Phase-V-II in the State of Uttar Pradesh.

Ceigall India Q4 results The company’s consolidated revenue from operations came in at 1011.6 crore (Q4FY25), as against 931.9 crore in the same quarter a year ago (Q4FY24). Ceigall India’s profit after tax (PAT) dropped ₹72.4 crore in Q4FY25, from ₹108.1 crore in the same quarter a year ago. At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) came in at ₹127.9 crore in Q4FY25, down from ₹152.6 crore in Q4FY24. Subsequently, Ebitda margin squeezed to 12.64 per cent in Q4FY25, from 16.38 per cent in Q4FY24. ALSO READ: HDB Financial shares list at 13% premium on BSE, beats GMP estimates On Q4 results, Ramneek Sehgal, managing director of Ceigall India said, “We are delighted to report a steady performance for the period ending FY25. Our consolidated revenue from operations (excluding bonus & royalty) increased by 13.8 per cent to ₹3417.9 crore. For the same period, our Ebitda and PAT stood at ₹499.5 crore and ₹286.6 crore, respectively. As of March 31, 2025, our total order book stands at 10,806.2 crore, reflecting a healthy book-to-bill ratio. This includes a composition of 85.4 per cent from roads, highways, flyovers, tunnels, 13.3 per cent from railways & metros, and 1.3 per cent from bus terminals.”