Live New Update

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty up; Asian markets mixed; Crizac IPO opens for subscription

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE on Wednesday, July 2, 2025: Around 7:20 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 34 points higher at 25,677, indicating a positive start for the bourses.

SI Reporter New Delhi
BSE
On the institutional activity front, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth ₹1,970.03 crore. In contrast, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth ₹725.60 crore on July 1. | BSE (Photo: Reuters)

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 7:52 AM IST
7:52 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sundaram MF to launch multi-factor fund; Crizac raises nearly ₹258 crore

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sundaram Mutual Fund (MF) on Tuesday announced the launch of a multi-factor fund which will follow a rule-based strategy to invest across factors — quality, growth, momentum, value and size. 
 
The scheme, which has a universe of 250 largest companies, will invest in top 25 stocks within each factor. 
 
“The diversification across multiple factors and intuitive logic of rules followed by the fund makes it efficient and transparent for investors,” said Anand Radhakrishnan, managing director, Sundaram AMC. The fund, benchmarked against the BSE 200 TRI, will be managed by Rohit Seksaria. READ MORE

7:45 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty holds bullish trend; two breakout stocks with up to 6% returns

Stock Market LIVE Updates: In a largely subdued trading session, the Nifty experienced a muted performance, remaining confined within the previous day's range. After an initial hour of volatility, the index saw minimal swings throughout the remainder of the session, ultimately closing with a modest gain of 24 points, or 0.10 per cent, at 25,541. 
 
Despite this quiet day, Nifty’s overarching trend remains bullish, as it continues to hold above all its key moving averages. Looking ahead, the level of 24,450 is expected to act as short-term support, while 25,670 could offer resistance to the index. READ MORE   

7:36 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to Watch Today, July 2: HDB Financial, Asian Paints, Maruti, V-Mart

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Maruti Suzuki share price: Maruti Suzuki reported a 6-per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in total sales to 1.68 lakh units in June 2025. While exports climbed 22 per cent to 37,842 units, total domestic sales dragged 12 per cent to 1.3 lakh units. Further, Maruti Suzuki reported a 4.2-per cent Y-o-Y dip in monthly production at 1.27 lakh units.
 
Hero MotoCorp share price: Hero Moto said its total domestic sales increased by 7 per cent to 5.25 lakh units in June 2025 versus 4.91 lakh units in June 2024. Two-wheeler sales were at 5.25 lakh units, including 5.1 lakh units of motorcycle (up 8 per cent Y-o-Y) and 41,305 units of scooter (up 36.7 per cent Y-o-Y).
 
V-Mart Retail share price: V-Mart Retail said the company's total revenue from operations for the quarter ending June 30, 2025 (Q1FY26), stood at Rs 885 crore, up 13 per cent over Rs 786 crore in Q1FY25. The same store sales growth (SSSG) rose 1 per cent on year. Moreover, V-Mart retail added 15 new stores, but shut 2 stores during the quarter, to take the total store count to 510.
 
Adani Enterprises share price: Adani Enterprises' wholly-owned subsidiary, Adani Defence Systems and Technologies Limited (ADSTL), has completed the acquisition of 85.1 per cent stake in Air Works India (Engineering) Pvt. Ltd (AWIEPL). The acquisition has been done at an enterprise value of Rs 400 crore, and aims to expand Adani Defence's footprint in the Aircraft Services & MRO industry. READ MORE
 

7:32 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Net GST receipt growth slipped sharply to 3.3% in June: Govt data

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Growth in net Goods and Services Tax (GST) receipts in June slumped sharply to 3.3 per cent from a robust 20.4 per cent rise in May with collections totaling ₹1.59 trillion, according to data released by the Finance Ministry on Tuesday. Sequentially, net GST revenues fell by 8.09 per cent in June compared to ₹1.73 trillion collected in May.
 
However, net GST collections have still risen 10.7 per cent in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025-26, reaching ₹5.42 trillion, with gross collections rising nearly 12 per cent to ₹6.22 trillion. June’s net revenues from the indirect tax, based on transactions carried out in May, were also impacted by the back of sharp 28.4 per cent rise in total refunds to ₹25,491 crore. Net collections from domestic transactions were up 3.7 cent to ₹1.26 trillion, down from ₹1.31 trillion collected in May which marked a 9.7 per cent uptick. Refunds had declined 4 per cent year-on-year to ₹27,210 crore in May. READ MORE

7:26 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Manufacturing hits 14-month high in June, helped by export surge: Survey

Stock Market LIVE Updates: India’s manufacturing activity grew to a 14-month high in June, marked by “one of the fastest increases” in exports and record upturn in employment, said a private survey on Tuesday.
 
The HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), compiled by S&P Global, rose to 58.4 in June from 57.6 in May. A figure above 50 denotes expansion in activity while below that signifies contraction. The headline figure has been in the expansion zone for the 48th month running.
 
“Companies also welcomed one of the fastest increases in external orders in over 20 years of survey history. Goods producers lifted input buying to the greatest extent in 14 months, which supported a further expansion in stocks of purchases," said the survey. READ MORE

7:21 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Leverage trades via MTF gather steam as market momentum picks up pace

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Market participants have ramped up leveraged bets, or trading done via a margin trading facility (MTF), as benchmark indices are back to hovering close to record levels.
 
The total outstanding margin facility availed by traders has risen 6.1 per cent in June-end to a record ₹83,951 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange compiled by Business Standard. On a quarterly basis, the three-month period ending June saw a 23.3 per cent rise in margin loans against a decline of 17.6 per cent in the March quarter. READ MORE

7:16 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: We're 'very close' with India: US Treasury Secretary on trade deal

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The United States (US) is “very close with India” on finalising a trade deal, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told Fox News on Tuesday.
 
The 90-day pause on the Trump administration’s plan to impose country-specific reciprocal tariffs ends on July 9. His comments came hours after White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the two nations would “very soon” conclude the agreement, and that US President Donald Trump would make an announcement regarding the finalisation of the pact.
 
“Yes, he said that week and it remains true. I actually spoke to our secretary of commerce about it. He was in the Oval Office with the President. They are finalising these agreements, and you’ll hear from the President and his trade team very soon when it comes to India,” Leavitt said. READ MORE

7:11 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Mineral, metal output continues growth momentum in early FY26

Stock Market LIVE Updates: India’s production of key minerals and non-ferrous metals continued to grow in the first two months of FY26, building on record output levels seen in the previous financial year.
 
Iron ore, which accounts for 70 per cent of the total value of minerals governed by the Mineral Conservation and Development Rules (MCDR), rose marginally to 53 million metric tonnes (MMT) in FY26 (April–May), from 52.7 MMT in the same period last year, according to a statement by the Ministry of Mines. Manganese ore output increased by 1.4 per cent to 0.70 MMT, while bauxite production rose by 0.9 per cent to 4.73 MMT. READ MORE

7:07 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Swiggy unveils '99 Store' for budget-friendly meals in 175 cities

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Food delivery platform Swiggy on Tuesday announced the launch of the 99 Store, a new range of offerings on its application (app). The section, which features quickly prepared dishes, offers single meals at a flat price of ₹99.
 
The store is currently available to users in more than 175 cities, including Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Delhi, Pune, Chennai, Lucknow, Vadodara, Thiruvananthapuram, Tirupati, Patna, Surat, Bhopal, Dehradun, Mysuru, and Ludhiana. READ MORE

6:59 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Powell confirms that the Fed would have cut by now were it not for tariffs

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Tuesday that the US central bank would have eased monetary policy by now if not for President Donald Trump’s tariff plan.
 
When asked during a panel if the Fed would have lowered rates again this year had Trump not announced his controversial plan to impose higher levies on imported goods earlier this year, Powell said, “I think that’s right.”
 
“In effect, we went on hold when we saw the size of the tariffs and essentially all inflation forecasts for the United States went up materially as a consequence of the tariffs,” Powell said at European Central Bank forum in Sintra, Portugal.
 
Powell’s admission comes as the Fed has entered a holding pattern on interest rates despite mounting pressure from the White House.
 
The Fed last month held the key borrowing rate steady once again, keeping fed funds at the same range between 4.25 per cent and 4.5 per cent where it’s been since December.
 
The central bank’s policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee indicated via its so-called dot plot of members’ projections that there could be two cuts by the end of 2025. However, Powell also said at a press conference last month that the Fed was “well positioned” to remain in a wait-and-see mode.
 
Source: CNBC

6:58 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Jeff Bezos sells $737 million worth of Amazon shares

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Amazon founder Jeff Bezos unloaded more than 3.3 million shares of his company in a sale valued at roughly $736.7 million, according to a financial filing on Tuesday.
 
The stock sale is part of a previously arranged trading plan adopted by Bezos in March. Under that arrangement, Bezos plans to sell up to 25 million shares of Amazon over a period ending May 29, 2026.
 
Bezos, who stepped down as Amazon’s CEO in 2021 but remains chairman, has been selling stock in the company at a regular clip in recent years, though he’s still the largest individual shareholder. He adopted a similar trading plan in February 2024 to sell up to 50 million shares of Amazon stock through late January of this year.
 
Bezos previously said he’d sell about $1 billion in Amazon stock each year to fund his space exploration company, Blue Origin. He’s also donated shares to Day 1 Academies, his nonprofit that’s building a chain of Montessori-inspired preschools across several states.
 
Source: CNBC

6:57 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Niti Aayog paper on India-US trade deal goes offline, raising questions

Stock Market LIVE Updates: It was around May 30, when India’s leading think tank and policy-setting body, the Niti Aayog, uploaded a working paper on India-US trade titled ‘Promoting India-US Agricultural Trade Under the New US Trade Regime'.
 
The paper, written by Raka Saxena and Niti Aayog member Ramesh Chand, both well-known names in the field of agriculture, evoked strong reactions from a section of farmers' groups as well as some industry associations. Now, just about a month after its publication, the paper no longer exists on the Niti Aayog website. While the paper continues to be listed, the accompanying document is no longer online, as it were. READ MORE

6:56 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: New project finance norms: Banks seek exemption for smaller loans

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Commercial banks are planning to make a representation to the finance ministry and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to seek an exclusion for smaller projects, particularly those undertaken by micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), from the new project finance norms that prescribe a higher general provisioning for lenders during the construction phase.
 
Lenders are pitching for a threshold of ₹100 crore of aggregate exposure for the higher provisioning norms to kick in. 
 
On June 19, the RBI announced the final norms for project finance, prescribing a one per cent general provision for all projects, as compared to 0.4 per cent now. READ MORE

6:55 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Senate passes Trump's 'Big and Beautiful' Bill as Vance breaks tie

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Senate Republicans hauled President Donald Trump's big tax breaks and spending cuts bill to passage Tuesday on the narrowest of votes, pushing past opposition from Democrats and their own GOP ranks after a turbulent overnight session.
 
Vice President JD Vance broke a 50-50 tie to push it over the top. The three Republicans opposing the bill were senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina, Susan Collins of Maine and Sen Rand Paul of Kentucky. READ MORE
 

6:53 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets mixed

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets mixed 
 
-- Nikkei down 0.6 per cent 
 
-- ASX 200 up 0.43 per cent 
 
-- Kospi slips 1.6 per cent 
First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 6:50 AM IST

