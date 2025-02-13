Hexaware Technologies IPO Day 2:check subscription data, GMP, listing date

Hexaware Technologies IPO Day 2: Hexaware Technologies' Hexaware Technologies' initial public offering (IPO) , which opened for public subscription on February 12, 2025, has so far received a muted response from investors. Data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) shows that Hexaware Technologies has garnered bids for 3,643,080 equity shares, against 91,423,354 shares on offer, resulting in a subscription of merely 4 per cent as of around 10:39 AM on Thursday, February 13, 2025.

Among other categories, Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) have subscribed to 4 per cent of the category reserved for them, Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) have subscribed to 2 per cent, and Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) have subscribed to 5 per cent.

Hexaware Technologies IPO details

Hexaware Technologies is offering an Rs 8,750 crore offering, which consists entirely of an offer for sale (OFS) of equity shares, with the promoter, CA Magnum Holdings, divesting its partial stakes. Therefore, the company will not receive any proceeds from the offer; all proceeds will go to the Promoter Selling Shareholder.

READ: Check Ajax Engineering IPO Allotment Status Hexaware Technologies IPO is available at a price band of Rs 674-708 per share, with a lot size of 21 shares. Investors can bid for a minimum of 21 shares and in multiples thereof. At the upper end of the price band, to bid for one lot of Hexaware Technologies' IPO, a retail investor would require Rs 14,868, which comprises 21 shares. A retail investor can bid for a maximum of 13 lots, or 273 shares, with an investment amount of Rs 1,93,284.

Hexaware Technologies review

Hexaware Technologies IPO grey market premium (GMP)

The unlisted shares of Hexaware Technologies traded nearly flat in the grey market on Thursday. The company's shares were trading at Rs 711 apiece, reflecting a premium of merely Rs 3, or 0.42 per cent, over the upper price band, according to sources tracking unofficial market activities.

Hexaware Technologies IPO allotment and listing schedule

The Hexaware Technologies IPO is expected to close for public subscription on Friday, February 14, 2025. Following that, the basis of allotment of Hexaware Technologies IPO shares is likely to be finalized on Monday, February 17, 2025, with shares getting credited into the demat accounts of successful allottees by Tuesday, February 18, 2025.

Hexaware Technologies shares are scheduled to make their debut on D-Street tentatively on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, by listing at BSE and NSE. Notably, the company's shares were delisted from the exchanges earlier in September 2020.

Hexaware Technologies IPO registrar, BRLM

Kfin Technologies is the registrar for the Hexaware Technologies IPO, while Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Citigroup Global Markets India, J.P. Morgan India, HSBC Securities & Capital Markets, and IIFL Securities are the book-running lead managers.

About Hexaware Technologies

Hexaware Technologies is a global digital and technology services company centered around Artificial Intelligence (AI). The company provides innovative solutions for customers' digital transformation journeys and ongoing operations, embedding AI into all aspects of its services. Hexaware operates in six industry segments: Financial Services, Healthcare & Insurance, Manufacturing & Consumer, Hi-Tech & Professional Services, Banking, and Travel & Transportation. Its offerings include Design & Build, Secure & Run, Data & AI, Optimize, and Cloud Services. T