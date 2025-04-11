Hexaware Technologies shares zoom 6% ahead of ex-dividend date; details

Shares of Computers - software & consulting company, Hexaware Technologies were in demand on the exchanges on Friday, April 11, ahead of their ex-dividend date. The company’s shares climbed 6.26 per cent to the day's high of ₹672.1 per share on the BSE, during the intra-day trade on Friday.

The rise in the share price follows the company’s announcement of dividend rewards for its shareholders. Hexaware Technologies shares are set to trade ex-dividend on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, as the company has announced to pay an interim dividend of ₹5.75 (575 per cent) per equity share of ₹1/- each for the financial year 2025. The ex-dividend date refers to the date when a company’s shares start trading without entitlement to the dividend, meaning investors must own the stock before this date to be eligible for the dividend payout.

Notably, the Indian equity markets are set to remain closed on Monday, April 14 on account of Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti. And today marks the last day for investors to own the stock to be eligible for the dividend payout. The companies, however, finalise the list of eligible shareholders based on their records on the record date.

"The record date for the purpose of interim dividend will be April 15, 2025. The interim dividend declared will be paid to those shareholders, whose names

appear in the Register of Members and / or Depositories as on April 15, 2025, being the Record Date fixed by the Company for this purpose," Hexaware Technologies said in an exchange filing.

The dividend, the company said, will be paid on April 23, 2025.

Established in 1990, Hexaware Technologies is a global technology and business process services company that offers IT, BPO, and consulting services to its clients. Hexaware provides digital transformation solutions and serves various industries, including financial services, healthcare, and manufacturing. It has a market capitalisation of ₹38,901.57 crore on the BSE, as of April 11.

The company's shares have a 52-week range of ₹850 - ₹592.95 per share on the BSE.

Hexaware Technologies shares have posted a decline of nearly 16 per cent year-to-date. In contrast, the benchmark Sensex has dropped nearly 4 per cent during the same period.

The company's shares continued to trade higher on the bourses on Friday. At around 11:50 PM on Friday,

Hexaware Technologies shares were trading at ₹640.15 apiece, up marginally 1.21 per cent from the previous close of ₹632.50 on the BSE.

A combined total of nearly 0.28 million equity shares of

Hexaware Technologies, estimated to be worth around ₹18.46 crore, have changed hands on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) today.

Meanwhile, the benchmark equity indices were also trading higher on Friday. The BSE Sensex was up by 1,516 points or 2.05 per cent at 75,363.98 levels, while the Nifty50 traded 480.65 points or 2.15 per cent higher at 22,879 levels.